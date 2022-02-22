https://sputniknews.com/20220222/trump-says-developments-in-ukraine-would-never-have-happen-during-his-administration-1093278410.html

Trump Says Developments in Ukraine Would Never Have Happen During His Administration

Trump Says Developments in Ukraine Would Never Have Happen During His Administration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the current developments in Ukraine would never have happened during his... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T17:09+0000

2022-02-22T17:09+0000

2022-02-22T17:09+0000

us

donald trump

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090963291_0:10:3000:1698_1920x0_80_0_0_0734ee713bec8df6498e77ef9fc1685d.jpg

“If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all. I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way!” Trump said in a statement.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) and also signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with them. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday.Several Western countries and European Union officials have threatened to impose new sanctions against Russia, while the United Kingdom sanctioned five Russian banks and three businesspeople earlier in the day.“The weak sanctions are insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land. Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer,” he said.Trump noted that the United States was energy independent under his administration and maintained low oil prices.Russia’s decision to recognize DPR and LPR followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine