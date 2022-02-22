https://sputniknews.com/20220222/switzerland-under-threat-of-being-added-to-eus-money-laundering-blackist-amid-credit-suisse-leak--1093270279.html

Switzerland Under Threat of Being Added to EU's Money-Laundering Blackist Amid Credit Suisse Leak

Switzerland Under Threat of Being Added to EU's Money-Laundering Blackist Amid Credit Suisse Leak

On Monday, Credit Suisse lashed out at "concerted effort to discredit" the bank as a massive data leak revealed that the lender's accounts had been used by... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T13:19+0000

2022-02-22T13:19+0000

2022-02-22T13:19+0000

switzerland

credit suisse group ag

money laundering

probe

bank

accounts

corruption

crimes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093262354_0:0:2848:1603_1920x0_80_0_0_ca241cc5a97a28cedb771dfa8148c3c0.jpg

The European People's party (EPP) has urged the EU to review its ties with Switzerland and consider if the country should be added to the bloc's money-laundering blacklist amid fallout from a huge leak of Credit Suisse banking data.The leak dubbed, "Swiss Secrets", contained info that one of the world's most iconic private banks managed accounts for human rights abusers, fraudsters, and businessmen who were placed under sanctions.Markus Ferber, the economic affairs coordinator for the EPP, the largest political grouping in the European Parliament, said in a statement on Monday, that "when Swiss banks fail to apply international anti-money-laundering standards properly, Switzerland itself becomes a high-risk jurisdiction".The EPP's economic affairs coordinator added that bank privacy laws "must not become a pretext to facilitate money laundering and tax evasion", arguing that "the Swiss Secrets findings point to massive shortcomings of Swiss banks when it comes to the prevention of money laundering".Switzerland's government did not comment on the EPP's call, only arguing that the country meets international standards when it comes to exchanges of tax information, as well as the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, and corruption.The bank underlined that it took allegations of due diligence failures seriously and would go ahead with its own investigations with an internal task force, referring to "robust data protection and data leakage prevention controls in place to protect" Credit Suisse's clients.The financial institution hit out at what it described as a "concerted effort to discredit not only the bank but the Swiss financial marketplace as a whole, which has undergone significant changes over the last several years",'Swiss Secrets' Leak The response came amid a scandal over a whistleblower leaking data to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on more than 18,000 bank accounts, estimated to be worth more than $100 billion. The leak pertained to personal, shared, and corporate accounts, opened from the 1940s to the 2010s.After Süddeutsche Zeitung shared the data with the non-profit journalist group Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, as well as almost 50 media organisations globally, including The Guardian, Le Monde, and The New York Times, they spent months meticulously studying the information.Their probe suggested that Credit Suisse accounts had been used by clients involved in such serious crimes as torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption. According to the inquiry, account holders included a Yemeni spy chief, Venezuela's former Vice Energy Minister Nervis Villalobos, and the sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

switzerland, credit suisse group ag, money laundering, probe, bank, accounts, corruption, crimes