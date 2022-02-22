https://sputniknews.com/20220222/state-dept-personnel-in-lviv-to-spend-the-night-in-poland-amid-heightened-tensions---blinken-1093253258.html

State Dept Personnel in Lviv to 'Spend the Night in Poland' Amid Heightened Tensions - Blinken

The press release cites security concerns as the reason for the decision. State Department personnel are expected to regularly return to Ukraine to continue diplomatic work and emergency consular support.The release offered no details for the security concerns cited as a catalyst for US Department of State personnel being moved to Poland for the night. Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally acknowledged the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. Russia is the first United Nations member nation to acknowledge the two breakaway states, but the US and Ukraine have consistently rebuffed their sovereignty.The two regions are predominantly Russian speaking and ethnic Russians make up a sizable minority. The Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic are in eastern Ukraine. Later on Monday, the Russian military entered the region to help maintain peace. Over the past weeks, the United States and its NATO allies have accused Russia of massing troops along Ukraine's border ahead of an invasion. Russia has consistently denied the accusations.

