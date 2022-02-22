https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russian-recognition-of-dpr-and-lpr-brings-no-changes-to-minsk-agreements-envoy-to-un-nebenzya-says-1093257549.html

Russian Recognition of DPR and LPR Brings No Changes to Minsk Agreements, Envoy to UN Nebenzya Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recognition of the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) by Russia does not change the composition...

Nebenzya added that Russia remains open for dialogue but at the same time stands ready not to allow a new massacre in Donbass.Earlier on Monday, Nebenzya said that several states would be eager to "bury" Minsk agreements.The situation in Donbass has been deteriorating drastically over the past days, with Ukrainian forces shelling local settlements. Donetsk and Lugansk authorities declared evacuation from some territories due to frequent attacks. Later, the leaders of both republics appealed to Moscow, urging President Vladimir Putin to recognise the DPR and LPR.On Monday, Russia recognised the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic and also called on Kiev to "immediately stop hostilities" in the region, saying that otherwise, the Ukrainian regime would be to blame for the escalation.

