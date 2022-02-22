https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russian-recognition-of-dpr-and-lpr-brings-no-changes-to-minsk-agreements-envoy-to-un-nebenzya-says-1093257549.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recognition of the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) by Russia does not change the composition... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recognition of the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) by Russia does not change the composition of the parties to the Minsk agreements, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Monday.
"I would like to remind you that at the time of the conclusion of the Minsk agreements, the LPR and the DPR had already declared independence. The fact that Russia recognised it [on Monday] does not change the composition of the parties to the Minsk agreements, since Russia is not one", Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
Nebenzya added that Russia remains open for dialogue but at the same time stands ready not to allow a new massacre in Donbass.
"Kiev is still obliged to fulfil [the Minsk agreements]. We are still open to a diplomatic solution, but we no longer intend to allow a new bloody massacre in Donbass", Nebenzya said.
Earlier on Monday, Nebenzya said that several states would be eager to "bury" Minsk agreements.
The situation in Donbass has been deteriorating drastically over the past days, with Ukrainian forces shelling local settlements
. Donetsk and Lugansk authorities declared evacuation from some territories due to frequent attacks. Later, the leaders of both republics appealed to Moscow, urging President Vladimir Putin to recognise the DPR and LPR.
On Monday, Russia recognised the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic and also called on Kiev to "immediately stop hostilities" in the region, saying that otherwise, the Ukrainian regime would be to blame for the escalation.