Russian Envoy Says He Was Invited to Canadian Foreign Ministry to Meet Deputy Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he has been invited to the Global Affairs Canada for a meeting with Deputy... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

"I was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Morgan at 3PM EST [20:00 GMT]," Stepanov said.On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.Russia’s decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.

