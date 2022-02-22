International
BREAKING: Blinken Calls Off Thursday Meeting With Lavrov, Says 'Does Not Make Sense to Go Forward'
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russian-envoy-says-he-was-invited-to-canadian-foreign-ministry-to-meet-deputy-minister-1093282039.html
Russian Envoy Says He Was Invited to Canadian Foreign Ministry to Meet Deputy Minister
Russian Envoy Says He Was Invited to Canadian Foreign Ministry to Meet Deputy Minister
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he has been invited to the Global Affairs Canada for a meeting with Deputy... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T21:34+0000
2022-02-22T21:33+0000
canada
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092947142_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6813ec44e65f53ce6fbee40db9df2ddc.jpg
"I was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Morgan at 3PM EST [20:00 GMT]," Stepanov said.On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.Russia’s decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/biden-vows-to-impose-sanctions-far-beyond-earlier-ones-on-russia--1093280509.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092947142_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff8548e0bd1776ec5b5955dff0e77fe9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, meeting

Russian Envoy Says He Was Invited to Canadian Foreign Ministry to Meet Deputy Minister

21:34 GMT 22.02.2022
© LARS HAGBERGAn outside view of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 26, 2018.
An outside view of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 26, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
© LARS HAGBERG
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he has been invited to the Global Affairs Canada for a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Tuesday.
"I was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Morgan at 3PM EST [20:00 GMT]," Stepanov said.
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.
The VEB Development Bank pavilion at the Russian Investment Forum exhibition in Sochi - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Biden Announces 'First Tranche' of Sanctions Targeting Russia's Sovereign Debt, State Dev. Banks
19:24 GMT
Russia’s decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала