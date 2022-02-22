https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russian-envoy-says-he-was-invited-to-canadian-foreign-ministry-to-meet-deputy-minister-1093282039.html
Russian Envoy Says He Was Invited to Canadian Foreign Ministry to Meet Deputy Minister
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he has been invited to the Global Affairs Canada for a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Tuesday.
"I was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Morgan at 3PM EST [20:00 GMT]," Stepanov said.
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.
Russia’s decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.