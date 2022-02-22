International
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/price-of-april-futures-for-brent-oil-exceeds-99-per-barrel-first-time-since-september-2014-1093261786.html
Price of April Futures for Brent Oil Exceeds $99 Per Barrel First Time Since September 2014
Price of April Futures for Brent Oil Exceeds $99 Per Barrel First Time Since September 2014
Between mid-2014 and early 2016 the global economy saw one of the most drastic declines in oil prices in modern history, witnessing a price drop of 70 percent... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T08:40+0000
2022-02-22T09:09+0000
oil
futures
price
oil prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Global oil prices have continued to grow due to the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, with the price of Brent crude topping $99 per barrel for the first time since September 2014.As of 08:36 GMT, the price of April futures for Brent crude was up 4.05 percent, while April futures for West Texas Intermediate were trading up 4.66 percent at $94.44 per barrel.The development comes amid growing tensions between Russian and the West over Ukraine. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, a move that caused condemnation from the United States and Ukrainian authorities.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil, futures, price, oil prices

Price of April Futures for Brent Oil Exceeds $99 Per Barrel First Time Since September 2014

08:40 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 22.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
Between mid-2014 and early 2016 the global economy saw one of the most drastic declines in oil prices in modern history, witnessing a price drop of 70 percent. It was driven by a growing supply gut as well as the growth of US shale oil production, which sparked a rivalry with traditional oil producers.
Global oil prices have continued to grow due to the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, with the price of Brent crude topping $99 per barrel for the first time since September 2014.
As of 08:36 GMT, the price of April futures for Brent crude was up 4.05 percent, while April futures for West Texas Intermediate were trading up 4.66 percent at $94.44 per barrel.
The development comes amid growing tensions between Russian and the West over Ukraine. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, a move that caused condemnation from the United States and Ukrainian authorities.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала