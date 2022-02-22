https://sputniknews.com/20220222/price-of-april-futures-for-brent-oil-exceeds-99-per-barrel-first-time-since-september-2014-1093261786.html

Price of April Futures for Brent Oil Exceeds $99 Per Barrel First Time Since September 2014

Between mid-2014 and early 2016 the global economy saw one of the most drastic declines in oil prices in modern history, witnessing a price drop of 70 percent... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Global oil prices have continued to grow due to the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, with the price of Brent crude topping $99 per barrel for the first time since September 2014.As of 08:36 GMT, the price of April futures for Brent crude was up 4.05 percent, while April futures for West Texas Intermediate were trading up 4.66 percent at $94.44 per barrel.The development comes amid growing tensions between Russian and the West over Ukraine. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, a move that caused condemnation from the United States and Ukrainian authorities.

