Norwegian Party Founder Decries 'Persecution' of Donbass Inhabitants, Calls for Referendum

Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics after Kiev failed to fulfil the provisions of the Minsk agreements and an outbreak of hostilities... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Carl Hagen, the founder and long-time leader of the national-conservative Progress Party, has argued that the people of the Donbass republics should be able to decide their fate and should be offered a referendum.Hagen also spoke his mind about the conflict involving Donbass and the purported Russian “invasion” of Ukraine which the West has been puffing up for months.The Progress Party's deputy leader in the parliament, Hans Andreas Limi, was quick to condemn Hagen's proposal and in a press release emphasised that the Progress Party has one line in foreign policy, and that Hagen was voicing his own opinion. Limi also added that “Russian propaganda” was unacceptable.According to Limi, the Progress Party, at present in opposition, supported the government in its condemnation of Russia's recognition of the Lugansk and Donetsk as independent people's republics. He also referred to Russia's “aggressive line” and added that his party had “full confidence” in the government and NATO.Carl-Ivar Hagen is the founder of the Progress Party which is based on libertarianism, conservatism and nationalism, which he led between 1978 and 2006. Hagen has since been described by psephologists and fellow politicians as one of the greatest politicians in Norwegian history for his ability to build a largely successful party from scratch and make a significant impact on Norwegian politics.Donbass Republics Recognised Amid Ukrainian OffensiveRussian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February decreed that the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics should be recognised after Kiev's failed to fulfil the provisions of the Minsk agreements and the renewed hostilities between Ukraine's forces and local militias.The treaties inked with the DPR and the LPR allow Russia to deploy a peace-keeping mission in Donbass to protect the newly recognised republics.After the recognition, European countries unveiled another round of anti-Russia sanctions that involve Russian banks, private individuals and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

