Live From Lugansk as LPR Citizens Celebrate Recognition by Russia

Live From Lugansk as LPR Citizens Celebrate Recognition by Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the recognition of the Donbass republics on 21 February following requests from them and the Russian parliament.

Citizens of the Lugansk People’s Republic are for the second day celebrating Russia’s recognition of the LPR's independence. The first celebrations started as Russian President Vladimir Putin was announcing the decision on TV, with residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic launching a cortege of cars carrying the flags of Russia and the republic to praise Moscow's decision.Follow Sputnik's live from Lugansk to find out more

ukraine

