https://sputniknews.com/20220222/live-from-lugansk-as-lpr-citizens-celebrate-recognition-by-russia-1093275694.html
Live From Lugansk as LPR Citizens Celebrate Recognition by Russia
Live From Lugansk as LPR Citizens Celebrate Recognition by Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the recognition of the Donbass republics on 21 February following requests from them and the Russian parliament. He... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T16:01+0000
2022-02-22T16:01+0000
2022-02-22T16:01+0000
ukraine
russia
lpr
dpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093276041_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7fc5485083793e8fab15c115356c66.jpg
Citizens of the Lugansk People’s Republic are for the second day celebrating Russia’s recognition of the LPR's independence. The first celebrations started as Russian President Vladimir Putin was announcing the decision on TV, with residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic launching a cortege of cars carrying the flags of Russia and the republic to praise Moscow's decision.Follow Sputnik's live from Lugansk to find out more
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093276041_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_573fc4d9d10bab04fe529fafc9ee653b.jpg
Live from Lugansk as recognition of LPR celebrated with fireworks
Live from Lugansk as recognition of LPR celebrated with fireworks
2022-02-22T16:01+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, lpr, dpr, видео
Live From Lugansk as LPR Citizens Celebrate Recognition by Russia
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the recognition of the Donbass republics on 21 February following requests from them and the Russian parliament. He noted that Kiev failed to fulfil the Minsk accords and that Ukraine’s leadership had decided to resolve the situation in Donbass by military means.
Citizens of the Lugansk People’s Republic are for the second day celebrating Russia’s recognition of the LPR's independence. The first celebrations started as Russian President Vladimir Putin was announcing the decision on TV, with residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic launching a cortege of cars carrying the flags of Russia and the republic to praise Moscow's decision.
Follow Sputnik's live from Lugansk to find out more