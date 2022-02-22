https://sputniknews.com/20220222/indian-hindu-group-bajrang-dal-calls-for-statewide-shutdown-in-karnataka-over-members-murder-1093257067.html

Indian Hindu Group 'Bajrang Dal' Calls for Statewide Shutdown in Karnataka Over Member's Murder

Indian Hindu Group 'Bajrang Dal' Calls for Statewide Shutdown in Karnataka Over Member's Murder

A 26-year-old member of the Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal was stabbed to death on Sunday night in Shivamogga, in the state of Karnataka, for allegedly posting... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T10:08+0000

2022-02-22T10:08+0000

2022-02-22T10:08+0000

india

india

karnataka

karnataka state

hijab

hijab

police

police

crime

crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093263405_0:208:2901:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_48b145e3a95bf2767180401a18bc91b0.jpg

A day after a Bajrang Dal member named Harsha was knifed to death in Shivamogga, in the Indian state of Karnataka, the Hindu organisation has urged to observe a statewide shutdown on Wednesday. The call comes despite the arrest of three suspects in connection with the alleged murder.The police told the media that Kasif, one of the accused, provided information about the two other accused, who were arrested in Bengaluru, the state capital.After committing the murder, the two accused went to Bengaluru, while Kasif remained behind to avoid suspicion, the police added.The accused have since told the police that a gang of five people killed the Bajrang Dal member. Law enforcement officers have launched a manhunt to arrest the remaining fugitives.Meanwhile, the situation in the city continues to be volatile, with protesters torching a police bus on Monday.A procession organised for Harsha turned violent as incidents of stone throwing, and torching of vehicles were reported in Shivamogga, forcing the police to use tear gas and launch a baton charge on the protesters.Earlier on Monday, security was beefed up and Section 144 (prohibiting any gathering of five or more persons, holding of public meetings) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had been imposed in the city. Schools and colleges have also declared holiday.Karnataka State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the activist's family on Monday and said that the incident was unfortunate.The killing of the Hindu group worker happened amid an ongoing row over hijabs (head scarves) in the state that started in January of this year after a group of Muslim girls wearing hijabs were barred from entering classrooms at a pre-university college. Soon, it led to protests in different parts of the state.Some media reports said that the Bajrang Dal worker was killed for allegedly posting anti-hijab posts on Facebook. However, police have denied the reports.

india

karnataka

karnataka state

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, karnataka, karnataka state, hijab, hijab, police, police, crime, crime, crime, politics, politics, politics, politics, religion, religion, religion, hindus, hinduism, muslim, muslim, muslim