Hunter Biden's Former Girlfriend Secretly Testifies in POTUS Son's Tax Probe, Report Says

Hunter Biden's former girlfriend Zoe Kestan has secretly testified before a grand jury in Wilmington, Delaware, in the US president's second son's tax probe, the New York Post (NYP) has reported.The source claimed that the questions focused on what hotels Biden stayed at and whether Kestan knew where his money came from.The 28-year-old reportedly testified about her temporarily living with Biden at a number of high-priced hotels, such as the Four Seasons, Mercer, SIXTY SoHo, and Soho Grand in Manhattan and at the Hollywood Roosevelt, NoMad, and celebrity-friendly Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.The insider separately added that the lingerie and textile designer also felt "super-crazy" after learning about Hunter Biden's marriage to his second wife Melissa Cohen in the summer of 2019.The source asserted that Kestan thinks she's responsible for the 52-year-old giving up drinking and his new career as a painter, for she was "with him at the craziest point of his life" and told Biden that "art was a great way to see a hopeful future, rather than using drugs".In his memoir titled "Beautiful Things", released in 2021, Hunter Biden detailed his experience with drug addiction, revealing that he has been in and out of rehab multiple times over the last two decades.Hunter Biden Investigated Over 'Tax Affairs' As for Kestan's claims, these came after Hunter Biden said last year that he is "100%" confident that he will be "cleared of any wrongdoing" in the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into his taxes.This followed the US president's second son in late 2020 confirming that he is under federal investigation over his "tax affairs" linked to business dealings in Ukraine and China as Fox News claimed that he had failed to report some $400,000 in income he received from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.The statement was preceded by a scandal in October 2020, when the NYP published an article about two alleged emails that the 52-year-old had purportedly received from a top official at Burisma while he was on the board of the company.In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi purportedly asked Hunter Biden to "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company, while in another email, dated April 2015, Pozharskyi thanked the younger Biden for arranging a meeting with his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden.The alleged emails were reportedly sourced from the hard drive of a damaged laptop, said to belong to Hunter Biden that was dropped off for repairs at a shop in his home state of Delaware.POTUS, for his part, has repeatedly insisted that he never had anything to do with his son's business dealings, slamming the allegations against Hunter Biden as "smears from [former US President] Donald Trump's henchmen".

