https://sputniknews.com/20220222/gimme-more-britney-spears-lands-massive-15-million-book-deal--1093254431.html

Gimme More! Britney Spears Lands Massive $15 Million Book Deal

Gimme More! Britney Spears Lands Massive $15 Million Book Deal

American pop icon Britney Spears has landed a $15 million book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, according to reports. The deal is one of the biggest of... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T03:53+0000

2022-02-22T03:53+0000

2022-02-22T03:50+0000

britney spears

book deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:115:2048:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8f80f75ff0465c39be283dcafc59d5c4.jpg

Spears, at the turn of the century, was one of the biggest pop stars in the world. With record sales of over 150 million worldwide, she ranks as one of the most successful music artists of all time.The rights to her story became of particular interest, however, following the end of her 13-year battle to halt a conservatorship that saw her father control her finances, career, and even personal health care.The decade-plus conservatorship of her father became the subject of a documentary series titled "Framing Britney Spears" that brought the public spotlight to her struggle for independence.The docu-series, and her subsequent legal victory, reinvigorated the public’s interest in the pop star and gave additional insight into the #FreeBritney movement.In January, Spears made it known that she wanted to do a tell-all on her family, after her younger sister, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, released a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said that prompted Britney’s lawyer to issue an unsuccessful cease and desist letter.In early January the pop music icon teased that a memoir could be coming by posting an image on Instagram of a typewriter with a caption reading, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”No date for release has been announced, but with a $15 million upfront price tag, the dirt on the Spears’ family has to be, to quote the title of one of her more notorious hit songs, ‘Toxic’.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

britney spears, book deal