Get Her A History Book: US VP Kamala Harris Mocked Online Over Response to Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The second-in-command has repeatedly come under criticism for what critics describe as her inability to provide comprehensive answers when being asked questions about US domestic and foreign policy.

US vice-president Kamala Harris has been mocked for her response about tensions between Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, a move which prompted condemnation from the West and Ukraine.Kamala Harris, who was attending the Munich Security Conference, was asked by reporters to comment on the issue as well as to speak on the Biden administration’s endgame when it comes to the Ukrainian crisis. The second-in-command made an incoherent statement, before saying that Washington and its allies are opting for a diplomatic solution to the problem.Her comments prompted derision from netizens, who branded her response an embarrassment.Many users were angered by the condescending tone the vice-president adopted to talk about the issue.Still others took her to task over her statement that there had been 70 years of peace in Europe.Many netizens maintained that Harris must have been making her statement while appearing on a famous sketch comedy show, whereas others lamented that she is representing the United States.This is not the first time Kamala Harris has been criticised for her unprepared responses. The VP has been berated by critics for laughing off or providing evasive answers when asked a question she finds uncomfortable.Critics of the administration highlight how Harris dealt with the migrant crisis at the US southern border - when asked whether she would visit the border - which is supposed to be her particular area of responsibility - the VP simply laughed several times.

