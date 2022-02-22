https://sputniknews.com/20220222/german-regulator-confirms-suspension-of-nord-stream-2-certification-1093280013.html

German Regulator Confirms Suspension of Nord Stream 2 Certification

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Federal Network Agency told Sputnik on Tuesday it is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas project due to the... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he had ordered the ministry to take the necessary steps to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's operator, meaning withdrawal of the ministry's energy security report on Nord Stream 2 from the agency. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck later confirmed that this had been done.The situation in the breakaway Donbass region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbass citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday.

