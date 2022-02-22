https://sputniknews.com/20220222/french-fm-le-drian-holds-presser-with-eus-borrell-after-forum-for-cooperation-in-indo-pacific-1093266346.html
French FM Le Drian Holds Presser With EU's Borrell After Forum for Cooperation in Indo-Pacific
On Tuesday, the Ministerial Forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Paris saw European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers and representatives discussing... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are holding a joint press conference after the Ministerial Forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which took place in Paris.The forum brought together for the first time representatives of East Africa, the Gulf, and South Africa, and participants from South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific. One of the aims of the forum was to launch initiatives in such areas as connectivity and digital issues, global issues (climate, environment, and health), security, and defence.
On Tuesday, the Ministerial Forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Paris saw European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers and representatives discussing the European Union's strategy for the region.
Sputnik is live as French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are holding a joint press conference after the Ministerial Forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which took place in Paris.
The forum brought together for the first time representatives of East Africa, the Gulf, and South Africa, and participants from South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific. One of the aims of the forum was to launch initiatives in such areas as connectivity and digital issues, global issues (climate, environment, and health), security, and defence.
