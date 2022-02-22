https://sputniknews.com/20220222/frances-le-pen-suspends-presidential-campaign-due-to-lack-of-sponsorship-reports-suggest-1093272049.html
France's Le Pen Suspends Presidential Campaign Due to Lack of Sponsorship, Reports Suggest
France's Le Pen Suspends Presidential Campaign Due to Lack of Sponsorship, Reports Suggest
PARIS (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate from the party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, has suspended her election campaign due to a lack of signatures... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T13:50+0000
2022-02-22T13:50+0000
2022-02-22T13:50+0000
marine le pen
france
election
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_0:14:3500:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_027a54d00d94df42786c5c8c41972e45.jpg
According to BFMTV, Le Pen has suspended her campaign until she collects a sufficient number of signatures.On Monday, the politician launched "an appeal to the mayors" to sponsor her, saying in a video published on Twitter that "millions of voters will be deprived of an election" if they won't help her to meet the limit of 500 signatures from elected officials in at least 30 departments.Marine Le Pen is not the only presidential candidate who is struggling with their campaign. Her opponent Eric Zemmour also had to cancel a trip planned this week to Reunion as he seeks additional signatures to meet the 4 March deadline. In the meantime, President Emmanuel Macron has not yet officially declared he is running for April's vote, as he is busy with resolving foreign policy issues.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105503/69/1055036993_110:0:3222:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_c71ab2ce995c4c77654af1e536ab9b28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
marine le pen, france, election, elections
France's Le Pen Suspends Presidential Campaign Due to Lack of Sponsorship, Reports Suggest
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate from the party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, has suspended her election campaign due to a lack of signatures to run in the first round of voting, BFMTV said on Tuesday.
According to BFMTV, Le Pen has suspended her campaign until she collects a sufficient number of signatures.
On Monday, the politician launched "an appeal to the mayors" to sponsor her, saying in a video published on Twitter that "millions of voters will be deprived of an election" if they won't help her to meet the limit of 500 signatures from elected officials in at least 30 departments.
Marine Le Pen is not the only presidential candidate who is struggling with their campaign. Her opponent Eric Zemmour
also had to cancel a trip planned this week to Reunion as he seeks additional signatures to meet the 4 March deadline. In the meantime, President Emmanuel Macron has not yet officially declared he is running for April's vote, as he is busy with resolving foreign policy issues.