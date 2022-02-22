International
BREAKING: UK and Allies Begin Imposing Sanctions on Russia, Boris Johnson Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/firecracker-factory-explosion-leaves-seven-dead-in-indias-himachal-pradesh-1093265798.html
Firecracker Factory Explosion Leaves Seven Dead in India's Himachal Pradesh
Firecracker Factory Explosion Leaves Seven Dead in India's Himachal Pradesh
Last year, numerous incidents of blasts in illegal firecracker factories were reported in different parts of India. Hundreds of people lost their lives... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T12:32+0000
2022-02-22T12:32+0000
india
india
narendra modi
narendra modi
himachal pradesh
blast
blast
firecrackers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093269335_21:0:3662:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d18a02a1ec161ad64ac48f9d3251c476.jpg
Seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries on Tuesday in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Una district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told the media that the victims, mostly women, were migrant workers.The injured were rushed to Sian Hospital in the village of Bathri from where they were referred to the Regional Hospital.According to the officials, the death toll might rise as 10 of the 12 injured were in critical condition.Local residents told the media that the factory started functioning about two to three months ago, but they didn't know that it was a firecracker manufacturing unit.According to an eyewitness, the factory was mostly closed from the outside.The police have seized tonnes of raw material used to prepare firecrackers.Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) Vice Chairman Ram Kumar Sharma termed the incident unfortunate and painful."The state government will investigate the matter and whoever is responsible will be brought to book", he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament) Speaker Om Birla expressed grief over the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.Expressing grief at the deaths, the PM's office tweeted his message in Hindi: "My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident in a factory in Una in Himachal Pradesh. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries".Modi also announced a compensation of INR 200,000 ($2,670) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, while INR 50,000 ($667) to the injured.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in a tweet in Hindi: "Received the heart-wrenching news about the death of many people in a factory in Una in Himachal Pradesh. May their souls rest in peace. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured".
india
himachal pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093269335_476:0:3207:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87e60807c22a1d595ebd0c53ea2a69c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, narendra modi, narendra modi, himachal pradesh, blast, blast, firecrackers

Firecracker Factory Explosion Leaves Seven Dead in India's Himachal Pradesh

12:32 GMT 22.02.2022
© REUTERS / ANIA police officer stands in a fire cracker factory after an explosion in Una, Himachal Pradesh, India February 22, 2022
A police officer stands in a fire cracker factory after an explosion in Una, Himachal Pradesh, India February 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
© REUTERS / ANI
SubscribeGoogle news
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Last year, numerous incidents of blasts in illegal firecracker factories were reported in different parts of India. Hundreds of people lost their lives. However, the police and authorities are making every effort to curb illegal firecracker manufacturing units.
Seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries on Tuesday in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Una district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.
Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told the media that the victims, mostly women, were migrant workers.
The injured were rushed to Sian Hospital in the village of Bathri from where they were referred to the Regional Hospital.
According to the officials, the death toll might rise as 10 of the 12 injured were in critical condition.
Local residents told the media that the factory started functioning about two to three months ago, but they didn't know that it was a firecracker manufacturing unit.
According to an eyewitness, the factory was mostly closed from the outside.
The police have seized tonnes of raw material used to prepare firecrackers.
Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) Vice Chairman Ram Kumar Sharma termed the incident unfortunate and painful.
"The state government will investigate the matter and whoever is responsible will be brought to book", he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament) Speaker Om Birla expressed grief over the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Expressing grief at the deaths, the PM's office tweeted his message in Hindi: "My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident in a factory in Una in Himachal Pradesh. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries".
© Photo : Twitter/PMOIndiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolences for those who died in a blast in Himachal Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolences for those who died in a blast in Himachal Pradesh. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolences for those who died in a blast in Himachal Pradesh.
© Photo : Twitter/PMOIndia
Modi also announced a compensation of INR 200,000 ($2,670) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, while INR 50,000 ($667) to the injured.
© Photo : Twitter/PMOIndiaPrime Minister Modi announces compensation for the deceased and injured in the Himachal Pradesh firecracker factory blast.
Prime Minister Modi announces compensation for the deceased and injured in the Himachal Pradesh firecracker factory blast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Prime Minister Modi announces compensation for the deceased and injured in the Himachal Pradesh firecracker factory blast.
© Photo : Twitter/PMOIndia
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in a tweet in Hindi: "Received the heart-wrenching news about the death of many people in a factory in Una in Himachal Pradesh. May their souls rest in peace. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured".
© Photo : Twitter/ombirlakotaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses condolences to the dead due to a blast at a factory in Himachal Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses condolences to the dead due to a blast at a factory in Himachal Pradesh. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses condolences to the dead due to a blast at a factory in Himachal Pradesh.
© Photo : Twitter/ombirlakota
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала