Firecracker Factory Explosion Leaves Seven Dead in India's Himachal Pradesh
Last year, numerous incidents of blasts in illegal firecracker factories were reported in different parts of India. Hundreds of people lost their lives. However, the police and authorities are making every effort to curb illegal firecracker manufacturing units.
Seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries on Tuesday in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Una district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.
Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told the media that the victims, mostly women, were migrant workers.
The injured were rushed to Sian Hospital in the village of Bathri from where they were referred to the Regional Hospital.
According to the officials, the death toll might rise as 10 of the 12 injured were in critical condition.
Local residents told the media that the factory started functioning about two to three months ago, but they didn't know that it was a firecracker manufacturing unit.
According to an eyewitness, the factory was mostly closed from the outside.
The police have seized tonnes of raw material used to prepare firecrackers.
Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) Vice Chairman Ram Kumar Sharma termed the incident unfortunate and painful.
"The state government will investigate the matter and whoever is responsible will be brought to book", he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament) Speaker Om Birla expressed grief over the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Expressing grief at the deaths, the PM's office tweeted his message in Hindi: "My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident in a factory in Una in Himachal Pradesh. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries".
© Photo : Twitter/PMOIndiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolences for those who died in a blast in Himachal Pradesh.
Modi also announced a compensation of INR 200,000 ($2,670) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, while INR 50,000 ($667) to the injured.
© Photo : Twitter/PMOIndiaPrime Minister Modi announces compensation for the deceased and injured in the Himachal Pradesh firecracker factory blast.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in a tweet in Hindi: "Received the heart-wrenching news about the death of many people in a factory in Una in Himachal Pradesh. May their souls rest in peace. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured".
© Photo : Twitter/ombirlakotaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses condolences to the dead due to a blast at a factory in Himachal Pradesh.
