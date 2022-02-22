https://sputniknews.com/20220222/eu-foreign-ministers-brief-press-after-extraordinary-meeting-on-ukraine-1093271703.html

EU Foreign Ministers Brief Press After Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine

On Monday, Moscow recognised the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk after appeals from the Donbass republics' leaders which came as the region came under... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Brussels, where EU foreign affairs ministers hold a press-conference after an extraordinary meeting regarding the Ukraine crisis. Previously, the bloc threatened to impose sanctions on Russia for recognising the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as independent states.Earlier in the day, the UK slapped sanctions on several Russian banks and individuals, and Germany is taking steps to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed Find Out More!

