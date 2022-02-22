International
BREAKING: European Sanctions to Hit Russian Gov't’s Access to Capital, Financial Markets, EU Foreign Minister Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/eu-foreign-ministers-brief-press-after-extraordinary-meeting-on-ukraine-1093271703.html
EU Foreign Ministers Brief Press After Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine
EU Foreign Ministers Brief Press After Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine
On Monday, Moscow recognised the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk after appeals from the Donbass republics' leaders which came as the region came under... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T17:16+0000
2022-02-22T17:16+0000
eu
european union
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093275236_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c8406ebd6bd27ca27ccd985d66c30947.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Brussels, where EU foreign affairs ministers hold a press-conference after an extraordinary meeting regarding the Ukraine crisis. Previously, the bloc threatened to impose sanctions on Russia for recognising the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as independent states.Earlier in the day, the UK slapped sanctions on several Russian banks and individuals, and Germany is taking steps to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed Find Out More!
european union
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
EU General Affairs Council convenes in Brussels: press conference
EU General Affairs Council convenes in Brussels: press conference
2022-02-22T17:16+0000
true
PT46M38S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093275236_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e691d26e9d85bcf49c0388f150c1af97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, european union, ukraine, видео

EU Foreign Ministers Brief Press After Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine

17:16 GMT 22.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
On Monday, Moscow recognised the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk after appeals from the Donbass republics' leaders which came as the region came under persistent shelling by Ukrainian forces. President Putin ordered to deploy a peacekeeping mission in the region to stop the bloodshed.
Sputnik comes live from Brussels, where EU foreign affairs ministers hold a press-conference after an extraordinary meeting regarding the Ukraine crisis.
Previously, the bloc threatened to impose sanctions on Russia for recognising the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as independent states.
Earlier in the day, the UK slapped sanctions on several Russian banks and individuals, and Germany is taking steps to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала