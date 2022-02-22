https://sputniknews.com/20220222/dow-plummets-nearly-500-points-after-us-announces-first-tranche-of-sanctions-against-russia-1093281331.html
Dow Plummets Nearly 500 Points After US Announces 'First Tranche' of Sanctions Against Russia
Dow Plummets Nearly 500 Points After US Announces 'First Tranche' of Sanctions Against Russia
Crude oil prices surged and global stock markets tumbled on Tuesday after the US announced its "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia following Moscow's... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T21:00+0000
2022-02-22T21:00+0000
2022-02-22T21:15+0000
us stocks
dow jones
us
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 482.57 points (1.41%), to 33,596.61 on Tuesday, falling for its fourth straight session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped 1.02%, to 4,304.76, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.23%, to 13,381.52. Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at their lowest levels for 2022. The US stock market was previously closed on Monday, due to President's Day—a federal holiday in the US.
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/biden-vows-to-impose-sanctions-far-beyond-earlier-ones-on-russia--1093280509.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us stocks, dow jones, us, sanctions
Dow Plummets Nearly 500 Points After US Announces 'First Tranche' of Sanctions Against Russia
21:00 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 21:15 GMT 22.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Crude oil prices surged and global stock markets tumbled on Tuesday after the US announced its "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia following Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 482.57 points (1.41%), to 33,596.61 on Tuesday, falling for its fourth straight session.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped 1.02%, to 4,304.76, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.23%, to 13,381.52.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at their lowest levels for 2022.
The US stock market was previously closed on Monday, due to President's Day—a federal holiday in the US.