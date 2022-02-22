https://sputniknews.com/20220222/dow-plummets-nearly-500-points-after-us-announces-first-tranche-of-sanctions-against-russia-1093281331.html

Dow Plummets Nearly 500 Points After US Announces 'First Tranche' of Sanctions Against Russia

Crude oil prices surged and global stock markets tumbled on Tuesday after the US announced its "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia following Moscow's... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 482.57 points (1.41%), to 33,596.61 on Tuesday, falling for its fourth straight session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped 1.02%, to 4,304.76, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.23%, to 13,381.52. Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at their lowest levels for 2022. The US stock market was previously closed on Monday, due to President's Day—a federal holiday in the US.

