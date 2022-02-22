International
BREAKING: Dow Plummets Nearly 500 Points After US Announces 'First Tranche' of Sanctions Against Russia
Crude oil prices surged and global stock markets tumbled on Tuesday after the US announced its "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia following Moscow's... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 482.57 points (1.41%), to 33,596.61 on Tuesday, falling for its fourth straight session. Meanwhile, the S&amp;P 500 dropped 1.02%, to 4,304.76, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.23%, to 13,381.52. Both the Dow and S&amp;P 500 closed at their lowest levels for 2022. The US stock market was previously closed on Monday, due to President's Day—a federal holiday in the US.
21:00 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 21:15 GMT 22.02.2022)
Crude oil prices surged and global stock markets tumbled on Tuesday after the US announced its "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia following Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 482.57 points (1.41%), to 33,596.61 on Tuesday, falling for its fourth straight session.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped 1.02%, to 4,304.76, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.23%, to 13,381.52.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at their lowest levels for 2022.
The US stock market was previously closed on Monday, due to President's Day—a federal holiday in the US.
Biden Announces 'First Tranche' of Sanctions Targeting Russia's Sovereign Debt, State Dev. Banks
19:24 GMT
