Colombia's Constitutional Court Decriminalizes Abortion in First 24 Weeks of Pregnancy

Colombia's Constitutional Court Decriminalizes Abortion in First 24 Weeks of Pregnancy

Since the 2006 abortion ruling in Columbia, some 400 criminal cases a year have been opened over women seeking or receiving an abortion in the nation.Without access to legal abortion, only 12% of the nearly 400,000 abortions in Colombia occur in official health centers. As a result, at least 70 women die every year undergoing an unsafe or unsanitary procedure.Over the past year, Colombia has seen a shift in public opinion over abortion. In April 2021, only 36% of Colombians were against jailing women who sought an abortion. That figure now stands at 49%, as groups have continually pressured the government and courts to decriminalize the medical procedure.The expansion of access to abortion by Colombia’s highest court continues the trend in predominantly Catholic countries in Latin America. In February, Chile, in their new Magna Carta, established abortion as a right. In September, 2021, Mexico deemed that laws criminalizing abortion are unconstitutional, while in 2020 abortion was legalized in Argentina.

