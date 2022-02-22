https://sputniknews.com/20220222/canadas-sanctions-on-russian-lawmakers-over-lpr-dpr-recognition-ridiculous---envoy-1093284556.html

Canada’s Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers Over LPR, DPR Recognition ‘Ridiculous' - Envoy

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Canada’s newly announced sanctions on Russia over the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics will not change the situation on... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Stepanov blasted Ottawa’s decision to impose sanctions against all Russian lawmakers who supported the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics."All other sanctions were predictable, they will not affect the situation on the ground and Russia's determination to ensure peace in Donbas," Stepanov said on Tuesday.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier in the day that Ottawa would impose sanctions on Russian lawmakers who supported Donbas' independence, bar Canadians from all financial dealings with the breakaway republics, and prohibit its citizens from engaging in purchases of Russia's sovereign debt.

