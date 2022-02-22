https://sputniknews.com/20220222/canadas-sanctions-on-russian-lawmakers-over-lpr-dpr-recognition-ridiculous---envoy-1093284556.html
Canada’s Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers Over LPR, DPR Recognition ‘Ridiculous' - Envoy
Canada’s Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers Over LPR, DPR Recognition ‘Ridiculous' - Envoy
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Canada’s newly announced sanctions on Russia over the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics will not change the situation on... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T23:56+0000
2022-02-22T23:56+0000
2022-02-22T23:58+0000
canada
russia
sanctions
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553859_0:231:1920:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_a6eab9ae72c2188021f7a536ee513343.jpg
Stepanov blasted Ottawa’s decision to impose sanctions against all Russian lawmakers who supported the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics."All other sanctions were predictable, they will not affect the situation on the ground and Russia's determination to ensure peace in Donbas," Stepanov said on Tuesday.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier in the day that Ottawa would impose sanctions on Russian lawmakers who supported Donbas' independence, bar Canadians from all financial dealings with the breakaway republics, and prohibit its citizens from engaging in purchases of Russia's sovereign debt.
canada
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553859_0:51:1920:1491_1920x0_80_0_0_4551a15e5a8f1c3befb3dd0d2f937b3d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, russia, sanctions, ukraine, nato
Canada’s Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers Over LPR, DPR Recognition ‘Ridiculous' - Envoy
23:56 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 23:58 GMT 22.02.2022) Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Canada’s newly announced sanctions on Russia over the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics will not change the situation on the ground or Moscow’s intention to ensure peace in Donbas, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
Stepanov blasted Ottawa’s decision to impose sanctions against all Russian lawmakers who supported the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.
"The announcement of the Canadian side that it is sanctioning all the Russian legislators who voted for the recognition of the independence of the LPR and DPR, that is, the entire composition of the Federation Council and the State Duma - this is simply ridiculous, this is some kind of novella in the context of international policy implemented by the Canadian liberal democracy," Stepanov said.
"All other sanctions were predictable, they will not affect the situation on the ground and Russia's determination to ensure peace in Donbas," Stepanov said on Tuesday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier in the day that Ottawa would impose sanctions on Russian lawmakers who supported Donbas' independence, bar Canadians from all financial dealings with the breakaway republics, and prohibit its citizens from engaging in purchases of Russia's sovereign debt.