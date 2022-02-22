https://sputniknews.com/20220222/beijing-warns-us-that-fierce-competition-with-china-may-escalate-into-full-fledged-confrontation-1093255965.html

Beijing Warns US That 'Fierce Competition' With China May Escalate Into Full-Fledged Confrontation

Chinese authorities previously announced that they will take countermeasures in response to US weapons sales to Taiwan and promised to slap sanctions on... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Beijing warned on Tuesday that US attempts to contain China using Taiwan is a mistake, noting that the current competition, pushed by Washington, may escalate into a confrontation. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during phone talks that attempts to include Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific plan is sending all the "wrong signals".The statement from Beijing comes amid a spat regarding Taiwan, as the US announced a $100 million deal on weapons supply to Taipei to service Patriot air defence systems.

