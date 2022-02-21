International
https://sputniknews.com/20220221/watch-indian-air-force-rescuing-young-trekker-stuck-on-a-steep-cliff-in-state-of-karnataka-1093218804.html
Watch Indian Air Force Rescuing Young Trekker Stuck on a Steep Cliff in State of Karnataka
On Sunday, a 19-year-old young trekker went hiking alone in India's Nandi Hills. While climbing down, he slipped and fell at least 300 feet below a steep cliff
india
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093221261_107:0:3650:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_b00d198524a4afbea29a2a4cc1ffea9f.png
The 19-year-old engineering student identified as Nishank found himself stranded in a dead-end situation when he had come alone for trekking and fell into the gorge on Sunday. He got stuck in the Brahmagiri Rocks.The teen used his mobile phone to contact the police and shared his location, after which a massive rescue operation was initiated by the disaster relief forces.When several attempts by the disaster management team failed, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was pressed into service to rescue the young trekker.A video of the Indian Air Force rescuing the hapless hiker has gone viral.With the terrain being treacherous for a landing, the flight gunner of the Mi17 helicopter daringly lowered the aircraft close to the hiker and lifted him up with the help of a harness.The injured teen was immediately attended to by the onboard Air Force medical team, who later took him to the nearest hospital.
06:31 GMT 21.02.2022
On Sunday, a 19-year-old young trekker went hiking alone in India's Nandi Hills. While climbing down, he slipped and fell at least 300 feet below a steep cliff and got stuck on a rocky ledge.
The 19-year-old engineering student identified as Nishank found himself stranded in a dead-end situation when he had come alone for trekking and fell into the gorge on Sunday. He got stuck in the Brahmagiri Rocks.
The teen used his mobile phone to contact the police and shared his location, after which a massive rescue operation was initiated by the disaster relief forces.
When several attempts by the disaster management team failed, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was pressed into service to rescue the young trekker.
A video of the Indian Air Force rescuing the hapless hiker has gone viral.
With the terrain being treacherous for a landing, the flight gunner of the Mi17 helicopter daringly lowered the aircraft close to the hiker and lifted him up with the help of a harness.
The injured teen was immediately attended to by the onboard Air Force medical team, who later took him to the nearest hospital.
