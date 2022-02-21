Watch Indian Air Force Rescuing Young Trekker Stuck on a Steep Cliff in State of Karnataka
On Sunday, a 19-year-old young trekker went hiking alone in India's Nandi Hills. While climbing down, he slipped and fell at least 300 feet below a steep cliff and got stuck on a rocky ledge.
The 19-year-old engineering student identified as Nishank found himself stranded in a dead-end situation when he had come alone for trekking and fell into the gorge on Sunday. He got stuck in the Brahmagiri Rocks.
The teen used his mobile phone to contact the police and shared his location, after which a massive rescue operation was initiated by the disaster relief forces.
When several attempts by the disaster management team failed, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was pressed into service to rescue the young trekker.
A video of the Indian Air Force rescuing the hapless hiker has gone viral.
#WATCH Karnataka | Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills this evening pic.twitter.com/KaMN7zBKAJ— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
With the terrain being treacherous for a landing, the flight gunner of the Mi17 helicopter daringly lowered the aircraft close to the hiker and lifted him up with the help of a harness.
Here’s how Nishank (19), an engineering student in #Bengaluru was rescued today (20.2.2022) after falling off #NandiHills and getting stuck in a cliff cavity nearly 250m below: pic.twitter.com/MbXjQZzziK— Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) February 20, 2022
The injured teen was immediately attended to by the onboard Air Force medical team, who later took him to the nearest hospital.
