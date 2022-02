https://sputniknews.com/20220221/warplane-reportedly-crashes-in-irans-tabriz-1093220778.html

At Least Three Killed in Warplane Crash in Iran's Tabriz - State Media

A firefighting operation is underway after a military plane crash in Iran. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

Three were killed after a warplane crashed in the Iranian city of Tabriz, according to Iranian state TV.According to media reports, the plane crashed into a sports centre, Shahid Alipour Sports Hall on Monjem Boulevard in Tabriz, Iran.According to media reports, the governor of East Azerbaijan Province is at the crash site of a military plane in Tabriz.There are no further details available at the moment.

