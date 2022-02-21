https://sputniknews.com/20220221/uploaded-instant-karma-man-tries-to-kick-stray-dog-but-slips-and-falls-on-his-back-in-viral-video-1093235933.html

Instant Karma: Man Tries to Kick Stray Dog But Slips and Falls on His Back in Viral Video

Instant Karma: Man Tries to Kick Stray Dog But Slips and Falls on His Back in Viral Video

Every now and then, incidents of animal cruelty, especially against dogs, make headlines worldwide. In a recent video that is doing the rounds on the web now... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

In a seven-second video clip tweeted by 'Natureholic', a man can be seen trying to kick a stray dog but ends up falling badly on the ground.The CCTV footage shows the man walking to the stray dog, but as he lifts his foot to kick the dog, he suddenly loses his balance and falls on the ground, hurting his back severely in the process.While the scared dog runs away from the spot, the fuming man gets up from the ground and walks away.With over 366K views and 500 likes, the video has gone viral, garnering a lot of reactions among netizens.Calling it "Instant karma", several Twitter users had a good laugh over the man's fate, while many others lashed out at him for trying to abuse the canine.

