Ukraine Requests UNSC Consultations Under Budapest Memorandum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev has requested the UN Security Council to immediately hold consultations under the... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine signed the treaty with the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia in 1994, agreeing to give up the nuclear arsenal left behind by the Soviet Union in its territory in exchange for security guarantees by the other signatories. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the Munich Security Conference that he will initiate negotiations of the participants to the Budapest memorandum."On President @ZelenskyyUa’s initiative I officially requested UNSC member states to immediately hold consultations under article 6 of the Budapest memorandum to discuss urgent actions aimed at de-escalation, as well as practical steps to guarantee the security of Ukraine," Kuleba posted on Twitter.

