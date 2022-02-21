International
BREAKING: Putin to Make Televised Address to Russians on Donbass Soon, Kremlin Says
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Ukraine Requests UNSC Consultations Under Budapest Memorandum
Ukraine signed the treaty with the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia in 1994, agreeing to give up the nuclear arsenal left behind by the Soviet Union in its territory in exchange for security guarantees by the other signatories. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the Munich Security Conference that he will initiate negotiations of the participants to the Budapest memorandum."On President @ZelenskyyUa’s initiative I officially requested UNSC member states to immediately hold consultations under article 6 of the Budapest memorandum to discuss urgent actions aimed at de-escalation, as well as practical steps to guarantee the security of Ukraine," Kuleba posted on Twitter.
17:31 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 21.02.2022)
© ANDREW BURTONThe United Nations Security Council (UNSC)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev has requested the UN Security Council to immediately hold consultations under the Budapest memorandum to discuss deescalation and steps to ensure security of Ukraine.
Ukraine signed the treaty with the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia in 1994, agreeing to give up the nuclear arsenal left behind by the Soviet Union in its territory in exchange for security guarantees by the other signatories. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the Munich Security Conference that he will initiate negotiations of the participants to the Budapest memorandum.
"On President @ZelenskyyUa’s initiative I officially requested UNSC member states to immediately hold consultations under article 6 of the Budapest memorandum to discuss urgent actions aimed at de-escalation, as well as practical steps to guarantee the security of Ukraine," Kuleba posted on Twitter.
