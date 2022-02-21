https://sputniknews.com/20220221/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-expected-to-announce-living-with-covid-plan-1093229714.html

UK PM Johnson Announces Removal of All Remaining COVID Restrictions

Last week, the prime minister admitted that the COVID-19 infection won't "suddenly disappear," adding that it is necessary to "learn to live with this virus". 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the removal of all the remaining coronavirus restrictions in the country.He presented his "Living With COVID" plan during a regular Q&A session in parliament earlier on Monday. First of all, Britain is removing the legal requirement to self isolate following a positive COVID test. According to the prime minister, free mass COVID testing will end in England from 1 April."From April 1, when winter is over and the virus will spread less easily, we will end free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public," Johnson said. He added that restrictions have been posing a heavy toll on the economy and society and there is no need to pay that cost any longer. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

