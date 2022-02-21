International
LIVE: Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council
https://sputniknews.com/20220221/uk-defence-secretary-delivers-statement-on-ukraine-1093235731.html
UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine
The UK has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine in its conflict with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and has provided Kiev with... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T14:39+0000
2022-02-21T14:39+0000
uk
ben wallace
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093239491_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_78f7bd59036a1132640bd2cac9173755.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from London's House of Commons where British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will deliver a statement about Ukraine.His remarks come after MPs posed a variety of questions about the latest developments in Ukraine's crisis. Tensions flared up in eastern Ukraine on 17 February, when the heads of the local militias in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reported violations of ceasefire by Kiev's forces. Since then, shelling has only intensified, with the DPR and LPR announcing a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia and a general mobilisation of men aged between 18 and 55. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine
2022-02-21T14:39+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093239491_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_63b3ee120e5ce0d09431ddec5829a67e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, ben wallace, ukraine, видео

UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine

14:39 GMT 21.02.2022
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
The UK has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine in its conflict with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and has provided Kiev with financial aid and military equipment.
Watch a live broadcast from London's House of Commons where British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will deliver a statement about Ukraine.
His remarks come after MPs posed a variety of questions about the latest developments in Ukraine's crisis.
Tensions flared up in eastern Ukraine on 17 February, when the heads of the local militias in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reported violations of ceasefire by Kiev's forces. Since then, shelling has only intensified, with the DPR and LPR announcing a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia and a general mobilisation of men aged between 18 and 55.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала