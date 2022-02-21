https://sputniknews.com/20220221/uk-defence-secretary-delivers-statement-on-ukraine-1093235731.html
UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine
The UK has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine in its conflict with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and has provided Kiev with
Watch a live broadcast from London's House of Commons where British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will deliver a statement about Ukraine.His remarks come after MPs posed a variety of questions about the latest developments in Ukraine's crisis. Tensions flared up in eastern Ukraine on 17 February, when the heads of the local militias in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reported violations of ceasefire by Kiev's forces. Since then, shelling has only intensified, with the DPR and LPR announcing a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia and a general mobilisation of men aged between 18 and 55. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
UK Defence Secretary Delivers Statement on Ukraine
The UK has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine in its conflict with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and has provided Kiev with financial aid and military equipment.
Watch a live broadcast from London's House of Commons where British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will deliver a statement about Ukraine.
His remarks come after MPs posed a variety of questions about the latest developments in Ukraine's crisis.
Tensions flared up in eastern Ukraine on 17 February, when the heads of the local militias in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reported violations of ceasefire by Kiev's forces. Since then, shelling has only intensified, with the DPR and LPR announcing a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia and a general mobilisation of men aged between 18 and 55.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.