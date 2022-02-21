https://sputniknews.com/20220221/uk-cabinet-has-been-reportedly-pushed-back-to-this-afternoon-1093229471.html

UK Cabinet Has Been Reportedly Pushed Back To This Afternoon

UK Cabinet Has Been Reportedly Pushed Back To This Afternoon

A UK cabinet meeting on future COVID-19 strategy has been pushed back to later in the day, according to government sources cited by British media. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T11:07+0000

2022-02-21T11:07+0000

2022-02-21T11:16+0000

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093229471.jpg?1645442195

A UK cabinet meeting on future COVID-19 strategy has been pushed back to later in the day, according to government sources cited by British media.Earlier, several cabinet ministers were reported to have arrived in Downing Street ahead of the meeting where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to outline his "living with COVID" plan involving dropping all remaining pandemic restrictions.According to sources citing Number 10, the cabinet meeting was delayed while Johnson is briefed, and will be convened later on Monday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, covid-19