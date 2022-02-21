https://sputniknews.com/20220221/uk-cabinet-has-been-reportedly-pushed-back-to-this-afternoon-1093229471.html
UK Cabinet Has Been Reportedly Pushed Back To This Afternoon
A UK cabinet meeting on future COVID-19 strategy has been pushed back to later in the day, according to government sources cited by British media.Earlier, several cabinet ministers were reported to have arrived in Downing Street ahead of the meeting where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to outline his "living with COVID" plan involving dropping all remaining pandemic restrictions.According to sources citing Number 10, the cabinet meeting was delayed while Johnson is briefed, and will be convened later on Monday.
11:07 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 21.02.2022)
Being updated
