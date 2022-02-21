https://sputniknews.com/20220221/truth-social-will-be-available-to-americans-who-pre-ordered-on-apple-store-starting-monday-1093215888.html

TRUTH Social Will Be Available to Americans Who Pre-Ordered on Apple Store Starting Monday

TRUTH Social Will Be Available to Americans Who Pre-Ordered on Apple Store Starting Monday

WASHINGTON, February 21 (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump’s new social media platform TRUTH Social will be available on Apple’s App Store starting... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T00:20+0000

2022-02-21T00:20+0000

2022-02-21T00:20+0000

donald trump

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414197_0:80:1536:944_1920x0_80_0_0_d673512cf14dc25225e817e5d8ea56b2.jpg

"We’re now day ten, every day we bring on more and more Americans and we’re getting to you as quickly as possible," Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) Chief Executive Devin Nunes said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," adding that it is a great opportunity for those who have been "booted from social media for the last two or three years."According to Nunes, TRUTH Social is rolling out on Apple Store this week and he expects that "by the end of March we're going to be fully operational at least within the United States."A source familiar with the rollout told FOX Business on Sunday that the new app will begin to give Americans who pre-ordered it from the Apple Store access to the platform starting Sunday midnight (05:00 GMT on Monday).Trump had told Fox News that he expected TRUTH Social to launch by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Beta testing is currently underway.The former president, who was banned from Twitter after the January 6 events, has promised that his new social network will fight back against Big Tech censorship and will protect the right to free speech and expression.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, social media