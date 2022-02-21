https://sputniknews.com/20220221/serbian-lawmaker-says-russian-recognition-of--dpr-lpr-will-prevent-further-escalation-1093248624.html

Serbian Lawmaker Says Russian Recognition of DPR, LPR Will Prevent Further Escalation

Serbian Lawmaker Says Russian Recognition of DPR, LPR Will Prevent Further Escalation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Member of Belgrade's city parliament Draginja Vlk told Sputnik that the decision by Russia to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk people's... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T20:30+0000

2022-02-21T20:30+0000

2022-02-21T20:28+0000

russia

luhansk people’s republic

donetsk people's republic

serbia

recognition

sovereignty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093248564_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b41d941b256494d8ad0104c077676.jpg

“Russian people are Russian people wherever they are. And now, the Russian people in the Donbas are in danger. Russia must defend and protect the people in the Donbas and they themselves want that,” Vlk said. “I support the decision of Moscow to recognize the DLR and LNR."“Tens of thousands of refugees are already in Russia fleeing the Donbas to Russia,” Vlk added. “No one in the 21 at century, almost 77 years after World War II should feel insecure economically or even be at life risk, and no one should tolerate US and NATO claims.”Vlk's remarks came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would be formally recognizing the LPR and DPR as sovereign states and as several world figures reacted to the development. Among the critics were the UK, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among other officials.

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, luhansk people’s republic, donetsk people's republic, serbia, recognition, sovereignty