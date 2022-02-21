https://sputniknews.com/20220221/sbtv-founder-jamal-edwards-dies-at-31-1093223320.html

SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies at 31

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards gained his popularity from founding a new music platform, SBTV, that helped lots of now-famous UK musicians... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

Jamal Edwards, died on Sunday morning at age 31, his company announced that evening. The cause of his death remains unknown.He was the founder of the city's online music platform SBTV and was largely considered a pioneer in the music industry.Edwards created the online platform SBTV, which helped launch the careers of performers Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, rapper Skepta and others. In addition to his online platform, Edwards has released a collection of hats on Topman with American Freshman.He has also been an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a charity run by the Prince of Wales that helps young people start their own companies.Edwards was born on 24 August 1990 in Luton, England and spent his early years there before moving.

