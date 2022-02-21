https://sputniknews.com/20220221/same-destination-different-reasons-prince-andrew-likens-himself-to-prince-harry-may-move-to-us-1093217029.html

Same Destination, Different Reasons: Prince Andrew Likens Himself to Prince Harry, May Move to US

Last week, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, settled a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who testified that she was raped by Andrew when she was 17. A day... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

After agreeing to pay an unspecified amount to accuser Virginia Giuffre's charity, Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to move on with life, according to biographer Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. The biographer detailed in a new article that Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages, has been likening his situation to that of his nephew, Prince Harry, although their situations are very different.Although Andrew has been accused of multiple sex crimes, the 62-year-old reportedly believes that there could be a future career for him in "broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing." In order to fulfill this ambitious desire, Andrew would have to move to the US, Seward wrote. A possible move to the US, however, would not come until Queen Elizabeth II vacates her throne. It is likely that he also wants to avoid the ongoing and active Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Epstein. This report comes alongside reports that Andrew may soon be forced to vacate his £30m 31-bed Royal Lodge home in Windsor.If kicked out, the disgraced Duke of York could pocket £7.5million in taxpayer funds due to a 2005 National Audit Office report that tied the funds to an early 2000s refurbishment.

