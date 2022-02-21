International
Same Destination, Different Reasons: Prince Andrew Likens Himself to Prince Harry, May Move to US
Last week, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, settled a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who testified that she was raped by Andrew when she was 17. A day... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
prince andrew
prince harry
us
uk
After agreeing to pay an unspecified amount to accuser Virginia Giuffre's charity, Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to move on with life, according to biographer Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. The biographer detailed in a new article that Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages, has been likening his situation to that of his nephew, Prince Harry, although their situations are very different.Although Andrew has been accused of multiple sex crimes, the 62-year-old reportedly believes that there could be a future career for him in "broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing." In order to fulfill this ambitious desire, Andrew would have to move to the US, Seward wrote. A possible move to the US, however, would not come until Queen Elizabeth II vacates her throne. It is likely that he also wants to avoid the ongoing and active Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Epstein. This report comes alongside reports that Andrew may soon be forced to vacate his £30m 31-bed Royal Lodge home in Windsor.If kicked out, the disgraced Duke of York could pocket £7.5million in taxpayer funds due to a 2005 National Audit Office report that tied the funds to an early 2000s refurbishment.
https://sputniknews.com/20220220/prince-andrew-has-been-secretly-paying-night-visits-to-elizabeth-ii-report-claims-1093194214.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220220/queen-elizabeth-ii-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1093202185.html
03:51 GMT 21.02.2022
© AP Photo / Sakchai LalitIn this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Prince Andrew wasn’t on trial in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case, but her conviction is bad news for the man who is ninth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, file)
In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Prince Andrew wasn’t on trial in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case, but her conviction is bad news for the man who is ninth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
© AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
SubscribeGoogle news
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, settled a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who testified that she was raped by Andrew when she was 17. A day later, Jean-Luc Brunel, another longtime crony of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, died in an apparent suicide in his single-occupancy cell, quashing hopes of a trial.
After agreeing to pay an unspecified amount to accuser Virginia Giuffre's charity, Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to move on with life, according to biographer Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.
The biographer detailed in a new article that Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles and patronages, has been likening his situation to that of his nephew, Prince Harry, although their situations are very different.

"Both were confident, mischievous little boys who enjoyed getting into scrapes and both were spoilt children," Seward wrote of the two men, downplaying the charges of rape and sexual abuse leveled against Andrew.

Although Andrew has been accused of multiple sex crimes, the 62-year-old reportedly believes that there could be a future career for him in "broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing."
In order to fulfill this ambitious desire, Andrew would have to move to the US, Seward wrote.

"It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States. Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story," she gushed.

A possible move to the US, however, would not come until Queen Elizabeth II vacates her throne.
It is likely that he also wants to avoid the ongoing and active Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Epstein.
This report comes alongside reports that Andrew may soon be forced to vacate his £30m 31-bed Royal Lodge home in Windsor.
If kicked out, the disgraced Duke of York could pocket £7.5million in taxpayer funds due to a 2005 National Audit Office report that tied the funds to an early 2000s refurbishment.
