https://sputniknews.com/20220221/russian-soldiers-border-troops-prevented-illegal-crossing-of-border-by-sabotage-group-from-ukraine--1093234085.html
Russian Soldiers, Border Troops Prevented Illegal Crossing of Border by Sabotage Group From Ukraine
Russian Soldiers, Border Troops Prevented Illegal Crossing of Border by Sabotage Group From Ukraine
The development comes amid the continued escalation of the situation in the Donbass breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk - which have reported intensified... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T12:44+0000
2022-02-21T12:44+0000
2022-02-21T13:14+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093234085.jpg?1645449241
Five members of a Ukrainian sabotage group have been killed by Russian troops and FSB border guard forces after attempting to illegally cross the Russian border, the press service of Russia's Southern Military District has announced.The incident was said to have taken place on the border between Ukraine and the Russian region of Rostov."In order to detain the sabotage group, the FSB border patrol detachment requested reinforcements from a military unit from the Southern Military District allocated to provide operational cover of the state border," the military added.During the firefight that ensued, two Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry fighting vehicles were said to have attempted to pick up the saboteurs, but were destroyed by Russian Army forces using anti-tank weapons after crossing into Russia.Russian troops and border guards did not suffer any casualties, according to the military.The Southern Military District's press service did not elaborate on why the attempt to detain the saboteurs ended in bloodshed.The Ukrainian military has yet to comment on the incident.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Russian Soldiers, Border Troops Prevented Illegal Crossing of Border by Sabotage Group From Ukraine
12:44 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 13:14 GMT 21.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The development comes amid the continued escalation of the situation in the Donbass breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk - which have reported intensified shelling, mortar fire, sniping and sabotage attacks by Ukrainian forces. The breakaways mobilized their reserves and announced an evacuation of the civilian population to Russia on Friday.
Five members of a Ukrainian sabotage group have been killed by Russian troops and FSB border guard forces after attempting to illegally cross the Russian border, the press service of Russia's Southern Military District has announced.
The incident was said to have taken place on the border between Ukraine and the Russian region of Rostov.
"On 21 February 2022 at about 6 am Moscow time, on a section of the state border between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Mityakinskaya, Rostov Region, an FSB border detachment discovered infiltration by a sabotage and reconnaissance group," the Southern Military District said in a statement.
"In order to detain the sabotage group, the FSB border patrol detachment requested reinforcements from a military unit from the Southern Military District allocated to provide operational cover of the state border," the military added.
During the firefight that ensued, two Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry fighting vehicles were said to have attempted to pick up the saboteurs, but were destroyed by Russian Army forces using anti-tank weapons after crossing into Russia.
Russian troops and border guards did not suffer any casualties, according to the military.
The Southern Military District's press service did not elaborate on why the attempt to detain the saboteurs ended in bloodshed.
The Ukrainian military has yet to comment on the incident.