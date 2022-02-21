https://sputniknews.com/20220221/russian-soldiers-border-troops-prevented-illegal-crossing-of-border-by-sabotage-group-from-ukraine--1093234085.html

Russian Soldiers, Border Troops Prevented Illegal Crossing of Border by Sabotage Group From Ukraine

The development comes amid the continued escalation of the situation in the Donbass breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk - which have reported intensified... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

Five members of a Ukrainian sabotage group have been killed by Russian troops and FSB border guard forces after attempting to illegally cross the Russian border, the press service of Russia's Southern Military District has announced.The incident was said to have taken place on the border between Ukraine and the Russian region of Rostov."In order to detain the sabotage group, the FSB border patrol detachment requested reinforcements from a military unit from the Southern Military District allocated to provide operational cover of the state border," the military added.During the firefight that ensued, two Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry fighting vehicles were said to have attempted to pick up the saboteurs, but were destroyed by Russian Army forces using anti-tank weapons after crossing into Russia.Russian troops and border guards did not suffer any casualties, according to the military.The Southern Military District's press service did not elaborate on why the attempt to detain the saboteurs ended in bloodshed.The Ukrainian military has yet to comment on the incident.

