Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council

The meeting was announced earlier in the day by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and comes amid the continued shelling of the Donbass region by Ukrainian... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

russia-nato row on european security

russia

vladimir putin

russian security council

Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the nation's Security Council in Moscow. The extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council comes amid rapidly deteriorating tensions in Donbass, with the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reporting the constant shelling of Donbass territories by Kiev forces and the death of civilians.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

