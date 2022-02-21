International
LIVE: Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the nation's Security Council in Moscow. The extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council comes amid rapidly deteriorating tensions in Donbass, with the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reporting the constant shelling of Donbass territories by Kiev forces and the death of civilians.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
13:54 GMT 21.02.2022
© Ruptly
The meeting was announced earlier in the day by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and comes amid the continued shelling of the Donbass region by Ukrainian forces, which earlier prompted the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to initiate the evacuation of civilians to Russia.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the nation's Security Council in Moscow.
The extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council comes amid rapidly deteriorating tensions in Donbass, with the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reporting the constant shelling of Donbass territories by Kiev forces and the death of civilians.
