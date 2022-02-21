https://sputniknews.com/20220221/russian-president-putin-holds-extraordinary-meeting-of-russian-security-council-1093226305.html
Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council
Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council
The meeting was announced earlier in the day by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and comes amid the continued shelling of the Donbass region by Ukrainian... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T13:54+0000
2022-02-21T13:54+0000
2022-02-21T13:54+0000
russia-nato row on european security
russia
vladimir putin
russian security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093237072_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5632e80f1c09e0c94d02b1a1daa163bf.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the nation's Security Council in Moscow. The extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council comes amid rapidly deteriorating tensions in Donbass, with the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reporting the constant shelling of Donbass territories by Kiev forces and the death of civilians.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093237072_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_726fa03e3ac68b122f3681c020ef86db.jpg
Putin holds meeting with permanent members of Security Council
Putin holds meeting with permanent members of Security Council
2022-02-21T13:54+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, russian security council, видео
Russian President Putin Holds Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council
Subscribe
The meeting was announced earlier in the day by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and comes amid the continued shelling of the Donbass region by Ukrainian forces, which earlier prompted the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to initiate the evacuation of civilians to Russia.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the nation's Security Council in Moscow.
The extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council comes amid rapidly deteriorating tensions in Donbass, with the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reporting the constant shelling of Donbass territories by Kiev forces and the death of civilians.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.