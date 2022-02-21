https://sputniknews.com/20220221/russian-president-putin-addresses-nation-following-security-councils-meeting-on-donbass-1093244132.html
Russian President Putin Addresses Nation Following Security Council Meeting on Donbass
Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with members of the Security Council to listen to their opinions regarding the situation in Ukraine's breakaway... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T18:40+0000
2022-02-21T18:40+0000
2022-02-21T18:46+0000
russia-nato row on european security
russia
ukraine
donbass
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Putin is addressing the nation about the situation in the Donbass region where tensions have flared up dramatically in the past few days because of shelling by Kiev forces. This comes after the heads of the DPR and LPR asked Putin to recognise the republics' independence. After receiving the request, President Putin held an urgent meeting with the Security Council members who shared their views on the situation in Donbass. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
donbass
russia, ukraine, donbass
18:40 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 21.02.2022)
Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with members of the Security Council to listen to their opinions regarding the situation in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Putin is addressing the nation about the situation in the Donbass region where tensions have flared up dramatically in the past few days because of shelling by Kiev forces.
This comes after the heads of the DPR and LPR asked Putin to recognise the republics' independence. After receiving the request, President Putin held an urgent meeting with the Security Council members who shared their views on the situation in Donbass.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.