Russian FM Sergei Lavrov and Syrian FM Mekdad Hold Press Conference After Talks in Moscow

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad arrived in Moscow on 21 February for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad give a joint press conference after bilateral talks in Moscow.During the meeting, the parties are expected to discuss the development of the situation in and around Syria, as well as the prospects for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis, in particular, the operation of the Astana format talks, and the agenda of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad arrived in Moscow on 21 February for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad give a joint press conference after bilateral talks in Moscow.
During the meeting, the parties are expected to discuss the development of the situation in and around Syria, as well as the prospects for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis, in particular, the operation of the Astana format talks, and the agenda of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.
