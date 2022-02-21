International
BREAKING: Putin to Decide on Recognition of DNR, LPR Today
New Character in Dead By Daylight Game Scares the Sh*t Out of the Streamers
New Character in Dead By Daylight Game Scares the Sh*t Out of the Streamers
New chapter Sadako Rising of the popular horror game scares those who got early access to the latest addition. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sadako Rising, the new instalment of Dead By Daylight - the game that gathers together the most dangerous killers throughout the history of horror - has been terrifying streamers who have been granted early access, while they explore the main menu. The new character, Sadako Yamamura, is a vengeful ghost inspired by 1998's cult Japanese horror film 'Ringu' and American supernatural horror of 2002, 'The Ring'. The official Twitter page of the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game shared the footage of the streamers.The description of the new chapter on the Steam platform of the new addition says: "Sadako was left, with her immense powers and fearsome temper, to perish in a watery grave. Her vengeful wrath was preserved as a cursed videotape that condemns its viewers to a chilling fate. One of those affected by Sadako's fury is Yoichi Asakawa. Now a marine biologist, his story continues as his search for answers drive him to cross treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding." 'Sadako Rising', the next chapter of Behaviour Interactive's game will be available on the gaming platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 from 8 March.
New Character in Dead By Daylight Game Scares the Sh*t Out of the Streamers

14:50 GMT 21.02.2022
New chapter Sadako Rising of the popular horror game scares those who got early access to the latest addition.
Sadako Rising, the new instalment of Dead By Daylight - the game that gathers together the most dangerous killers throughout the history of horror - has been terrifying streamers who have been granted early access, while they explore the main menu. The new character, Sadako Yamamura, is a vengeful ghost inspired by 1998’s cult Japanese horror film 'Ringu’ and American supernatural horror of 2002, ‘The Ring’. The official Twitter page of the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game shared the footage of the streamers.
The description of the new chapter on the Steam platform of the new addition says: “Sadako was left, with her immense powers and fearsome temper, to perish in a watery grave. Her vengeful wrath was preserved as a cursed videotape that condemns its viewers to a chilling fate. One of those affected by Sadako’s fury is Yoichi Asakawa. Now a marine biologist, his story continues as his search for answers drive him to cross treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding.”
'Sadako Rising', the next chapter of Behaviour Interactive’s game will be available on the gaming platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 from 8 March.
