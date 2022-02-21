International
'Little Bit Frozen': Finnish Cross-Country Skier Treated With Heat Pack to Thaw Penis
Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm disclosed that his 'personal equipment' suffered a minor injury after traversing the 30-kilometer course amid freezing winds and extreme low temperatures for approximately one hour and 16 minutes. The Finnish skier described the delayed competition as "one of the worst" in his life. "It was just about battling through," he said.Despite the race being shortened due to fears of frostbite, Lindholm was still forced to treat his injury with a heat pack.The gold medal in the February 19 match went to the ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov, who amassed three cross-country skiing gold medals during the 2022 games.
04:03 GMT 21.02.2022
© REUTERS / MARKO DJURICA2022 Beijing Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 15km Classic - National Cross-Country Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 11, 2022. Remi Lindholm of Finland in action
2022 Beijing Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 15km Classic - National Cross-Country Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 11, 2022. Remi Lindholm of Finland in action - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
© REUTERS / MARKO DJURICA
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
The men's cross-country 50 kilometer freestyle competition was delayed and shortened to 30 kilometers last week due to snowfall at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre. The International Ski Federation claimed the decision was made "to reduce the time of exposure of athletes in extreme conditions."
Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm disclosed that his 'personal equipment' suffered a minor injury after traversing the 30-kilometer course amid freezing winds and extreme low temperatures for approximately one hour and 16 minutes.

"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," quipped Lindholm to Finnish media after placing 28th in the race.

The Finnish skier described the delayed competition as "one of the worst" in his life.
"It was just about battling through," he said.
Despite the race being shortened due to fears of frostbite, Lindholm was still forced to treat his injury with a heat pack.
"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," he added.
The gold medal in the February 19 match went to the ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov, who amassed three cross-country skiing gold medals during the 2022 games.
