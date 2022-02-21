https://sputniknews.com/20220221/little-bit-frozen-finnish-cross-country-skier-treated-with-heat-pack-to-thaw-penis--1093217539.html

'Little Bit Frozen': Finnish Cross-Country Skier Treated With Heat Pack to Thaw Penis

The men's cross-country 50 kilometer freestyle competition was delayed and shortened to 30 kilometers last week due to snowfall at the Zhangjiakou National... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm disclosed that his 'personal equipment' suffered a minor injury after traversing the 30-kilometer course amid freezing winds and extreme low temperatures for approximately one hour and 16 minutes. The Finnish skier described the delayed competition as "one of the worst" in his life. "It was just about battling through," he said.Despite the race being shortened due to fears of frostbite, Lindholm was still forced to treat his injury with a heat pack.The gold medal in the February 19 match went to the ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov, who amassed three cross-country skiing gold medals during the 2022 games.

