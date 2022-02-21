https://sputniknews.com/20220221/italys-ambassador-to-australia-dies-after-alleged-fall-from-balcony-1093219071.html
Italy’s Ambassador to Australia Dies After Alleged Fall From Balcony
Italy’s Ambassador to Australia Dies After Alleged Fall From Balcony
Italian Ambassador to Australia Francesca Tardioli was found dead outside her house in Foligno, Umbria, according to Italian media reports. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T06:43+0000
2022-02-21T06:43+0000
2022-02-21T06:43+0000
europe
italy
ambassador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093220558_0:26:494:304_1920x0_80_0_0_61a2d9f5295dc4a90c2da64b9f2c8c0b.jpg
Francesca Tardioli died on 19 February after falling from a balcony of a house in the town of Foligno, according to Corriere di Umbria, a local news outlet.The incident reportedly took place in the province of Perugia, in the hometown of the diplomat, where she had arrived for a vacation. Allegedly, the woman fell from the fourth floor after losing her balance.“She allegedly lost her balance while leaning over her balcony,’’ Italian news agency AGI reported.Francesca’s death is being investigated by the police.Francesca Tardioli has worked in the diplomatic corps since 1991. She entered the service after graduating with a political science degree from the University of Perugia and receiving a master's degree from the Italian Society of International Organisations. Throughout her diplomatic career, she has worked in embassies and consulates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and in the NATO mission.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093220558_0:0:495:372_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3747a9ff3920a577c107bb2a444618.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, italy, ambassador
Italy’s Ambassador to Australia Dies After Alleged Fall From Balcony
Subscribe
Italian Ambassador to Australia Francesca Tardioli was found dead outside her house in Foligno, Umbria, according to Italian media reports.
Francesca Tardioli died on 19 February after falling from a balcony of a house in the town of Foligno, according to Corriere di Umbria, a local news outlet.
The incident reportedly took place in the province of Perugia, in the hometown of the diplomat, where she had arrived for a vacation. Allegedly, the woman fell from the fourth floor after losing her balance.
“She allegedly lost her balance while leaning over her balcony,’’ Italian news agency AGI reported.
”It is with profound sorrow that we weep for the loss of Francesca Tardioli and join the family’s grief. She was a great diplomat and servant of the state,’’ Italy’s foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.
Francesca’s death is being investigated by the police.
Francesca Tardioli has worked in the diplomatic corps since 1991. She entered the service after graduating with a political science degree from the University of Perugia and receiving a master's degree from the Italian Society of International Organisations.
Throughout her diplomatic career, she has worked in embassies and consulates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and in the NATO mission
.