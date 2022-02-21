https://sputniknews.com/20220221/italys-ambassador-to-australia-dies-after-alleged-fall-from-balcony-1093219071.html

Italy’s Ambassador to Australia Dies After Alleged Fall From Balcony

Italy's Ambassador to Australia Dies After Alleged Fall From Balcony

Italian Ambassador to Australia Francesca Tardioli was found dead outside her house in Foligno, Umbria, according to Italian media reports. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

Francesca Tardioli died on 19 February after falling from a balcony of a house in the town of Foligno, according to Corriere di Umbria, a local news outlet.The incident reportedly took place in the province of Perugia, in the hometown of the diplomat, where she had arrived for a vacation. Allegedly, the woman fell from the fourth floor after losing her balance.“She allegedly lost her balance while leaning over her balcony,’’ Italian news agency AGI reported.Francesca’s death is being investigated by the police.Francesca Tardioli has worked in the diplomatic corps since 1991. She entered the service after graduating with a political science degree from the University of Perugia and receiving a master's degree from the Italian Society of International Organisations. Throughout her diplomatic career, she has worked in embassies and consulates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and in the NATO mission.

