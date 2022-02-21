International
Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome Missile Defence System
Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome Missile Defence System
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said it had successfully tested the naval configuration of the Iron Dome missile defence system. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
The C-Dome system, designed to intercept advanced threats, was developed by the army jointly with the Israeli Defence Ministry and the Israeli-based defence company Rafael.“Israel has successfully completed the first series of live-fire tests of the 'C-Dome'—an advanced naval configuration of the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System—aboard the Israeli Navy Ship Sa’ar 6 ‘Magen’ Class Corvette,” the IDF tweeted.The tests included rocket fire, attacks of cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles, it added in a follow-up tweet. C-Dome will be integrated into the Israeli air defence system.“This live-fire test is an important milestone and demonstrates the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend the strategic assets and vital interests of the State of Israel against current and evolving threats,” the IDF tweeted.Israel obtained four Sa’ar 6 warships, considered to be vital pillars in the country’s maritime protection of its waters and gas resources in the sea, from Germany, where the vessels were built, over the past several years.
israel, iron dome

Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome Missile Defence System

16:12 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 16:13 GMT 21.02.2022)
© JALAA MAREY
A picture shows an Iron Dome defence system battery, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells
A picture shows an Iron Dome defence system battery, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
© JALAA MAREY
SubscribeGoogle news
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said it had successfully tested the naval configuration of the Iron Dome missile defence system.
The C-Dome system, designed to intercept advanced threats, was developed by the army jointly with the Israeli Defence Ministry and the Israeli-based defence company Rafael.
“Israel has successfully completed the first series of live-fire tests of the 'C-Dome'—an advanced naval configuration of the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System—aboard the Israeli Navy Ship Sa’ar 6 ‘Magen’ Class Corvette,” the IDF tweeted.
The tests included rocket fire, attacks of cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles, it added in a follow-up tweet. C-Dome will be integrated into the Israeli air defence system.
“This live-fire test is an important milestone and demonstrates the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend the strategic assets and vital interests of the State of Israel against current and evolving threats,” the IDF tweeted.
Israel obtained four Sa’ar 6 warships, considered to be vital pillars in the country’s maritime protection of its waters and gas resources in the sea, from Germany, where the vessels were built, over the past several years.
