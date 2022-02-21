https://sputniknews.com/20220221/israeli-army-successfully-tests-naval-version-of-iron-dome-missile-defence-system-1093241855.html
Israeli Army Successfully Tests Naval Version of Iron Dome Missile Defence System
16:12 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 16:13 GMT 21.02.2022)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said it had successfully tested the naval configuration of the Iron Dome missile defence system.
The C-Dome system, designed to intercept advanced threats, was developed by the army jointly with the Israeli Defence Ministry and the Israeli-based defence company Rafael.
“Israel has successfully completed the first series of live-fire tests of the 'C-Dome'—an advanced naval configuration of the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System—aboard the Israeli Navy Ship Sa’ar 6 ‘Magen’ Class Corvette,” the IDF tweeted
The tests included rocket fire, attacks of cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles, it added in a follow-up tweet. C-Dome will be integrated into the Israeli air defence system.
“This live-fire test is an important milestone and demonstrates the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend the strategic assets and vital interests of the State of Israel against current and evolving threats,” the IDF tweeted.
Israel obtained four Sa’ar 6 warships, considered to be vital pillars in the country’s maritime protection of its waters and gas resources in the sea, from Germany, where the vessels were built, over the past several years.