Freedom Convoy; Ukraine; Beijing Winter Olympics; Partygate, Royals and Tories
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, freedom convoy, the Beijing winter Olympics, Royal family... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T12:48+0000
2022-02-21T12:48+0000
2022-02-21T12:48+0000
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, freedom convoy, the Beijing winter Olympics, Royal family, Partygate, Tories and the latest headlines from the US.
Joining us on the show today is Kim Iversen - Host of the Kim Iversen Show, Independent political analyst, she will give us the latest on the Freedom Convoy. First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy will be briefing us on the latest situation in the Ukraine. Talking to us about the Beijing Olympics is Jerry Grey, former UK police officer, now an expat in China, writer and speaker on the truth about China. Caleb Maupin is a RT America correspondent and founder of the Centre for Political Innovation, with the latest US headlines. Mark Seddon - journalist and former UN media adviser to the president of the United Nations General Assembly, he will give us his thoughts on the Royals, Partygate and the Tories. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
