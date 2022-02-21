https://sputniknews.com/20220221/fourth-covid-19-shot-may-be-on-the-horizon-for-americans--likely-this-fall-1093216852.html

Israel and Sweden have already recommended fourth doses of a COVID vaccine for vulnerable individuals.FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt wrote in an email, that the FDA "is indeed continually looking at the emerging data on the pandemic and variants in the United States and overseas in order to evaluate the potential utility and composition of booster doses."The rapidly changing landscape of COVID, from new variants to the waning effectiveness of boosters, will be crucial to the FDA decision.According to a study published by the CDC, the effectiveness of the booster on the Omicron variant was 91% against hospitalizations in the two months following a third dose. However, that number fell to 78% by the fourth month.If the FDA does authorize a fourth booster dose it will be up to the CDC to recommend who it is available to first and how the rollout will proceed.The current COVID trend suggests that boosters and vaccinations are effective in limiting the severity of spikes and maintaining an overall downward trajectory of the virus in the United States, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.Fauci said that the need for a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Moderna mRNA vaccine, or a third dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is being “monitored in real time.”The CDC has yet to make a recommendation for a fourth dose but individuals who are immunocompromised can opt for a fourth dose.An area of concern for public health officials in the United States is the slowing pace of those receiving a third dose of the COVID vaccine.While 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated with the initial series of jabs, only 28% of the population has received a third booster dose.It is believed that if a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine is needed it will be rolled out in the fall to coincide with the flu and respiratory virus season.

