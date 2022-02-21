https://sputniknews.com/20220221/danger-to-life-flood-warnings-issued-in-uk-hundreds-evacuate-as-storm-franklin-makes-landfall-1093226606.html

‘Danger to Life’ Flood Warnings Issued in UK, Hundreds Evacuate as Storm Franklin Makes Landfall

As clear-up efforts continue across the UK, which remains battered after two weather systems – storm Eunice and storm Dudley – yet another named storm has made landfall - Franklin - with flooding forcing people to evacuate their homes in parts of the country.The Meteorological Office has issued two weather warnings for Sunday evening and Monday morning, forecasting gale-force winds that could result in “travel delays, road and rail closures", as well as "potential risk to life and property”.An amber wind warning from midnight until 7am on Monday currently covers Northern Ireland, where inland areas in the north and northwest could be pummelled by winds of up to 70 mph.A milder, yellow warning, is in place for England, Wales and the southwestern edge of Scotland until 1pm on Monday.Flying debris, stated the Met Office, could present a risk to life or injury, with trees likely to be uprooted and buildings and cars hit by the gale-force winds.The new storm is also likely to result in more travel chaos, with disruptions and cancellations. Some bridges and roads are also likely to close, according to forecasters.By Sunday evening there were at least 154 flood warnings issued across England, predominantly in the north. The UK Environment Agency has issued two severe flood warnings for Didsbury and Northenden, Greater Manchester, signalling a risk of “danger to life”.Concerns that swollen rivers might burst their banks prompted residents in parts of Yorkshire and Manchester to evacuate on Sunday. In south Manchester, the River Mersey reached such troubling levels that residents of at least 430 homes fled for safety.Throughout Sunday, the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to rescue people caught unawares by the inclement weather.As Franklin follows storm Eunice, that left four people dead in the UK and Ireland and stripped 1.4 million homes of power, and storm Dudley before that, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell was cited as saying this was the first time the national forecaster had recorded three major storms in succession since a system was set up to name such weather systems.

