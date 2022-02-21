https://sputniknews.com/20220221/danger-danger-us-sea-level-to-rise-as-much-in-next-30-years-as-in-past-century-1093242007.html

Danger, Danger! US Sea Level to Rise as Much in Next 30 Years as in Past Century

Danger, Danger! US Sea Level to Rise as Much in Next 30 Years as in Past Century

Climatologists including, among them, oceanologists and marine scientists, are now predicting "water in America's streets". 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T17:28+0000

2022-02-21T17:28+0000

2022-02-21T17:28+0000

sea level rise

climate change

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105206/23/1052062355_0:55:2948:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_a22bf902b84cf356b3fc0cfff795e8f1.jpg

According to a new federal report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - America’s vast coastline is a cause of serious concern for scientists. Sea levels in US coastal cities could rise by an average of 25 to 30 centimetres - roughly the amount coastal waters have risen in the past 100 years as was observed between 1920 and 2020.Also, the US is not the only country that could be affected by rising sea levels. All the harbour cities and countries with a long coastline will be affected by the rising sea levels.At this rate, researchers estimate that sea levels could rise by more than 2 metres by the end of the century.The report also says that by 2050, floods will occur "10 times more often than today". At the same time, major floods with devastating consequences will be five times more common. Rick Spinrad, administrator of NOAA, said the report should act as a “wake-up call” to the perils of the climate crisis. The researchers hope their work will convince policymakers to build a "climate-ready country" that can protect people and property for years to come.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

sea level rise, climate change, us