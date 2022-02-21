International
BREAKING: Putin to Make Televised Address to Russians on Donbass Soon, Kremlin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220221/danger-danger-us-sea-level-to-rise-as-much-in-next-30-years-as-in-past-century-1093242007.html
Danger, Danger! US Sea Level to Rise as Much in Next 30 Years as in Past Century
Danger, Danger! US Sea Level to Rise as Much in Next 30 Years as in Past Century
Climatologists including, among them, oceanologists and marine scientists, are now predicting "water in America's streets". 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T17:28+0000
2022-02-21T17:28+0000
sea level rise
climate change
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105206/23/1052062355_0:55:2948:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_a22bf902b84cf356b3fc0cfff795e8f1.jpg
According to a new federal report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - America’s vast coastline is a cause of serious concern for scientists. Sea levels in US coastal cities could rise by an average of 25 to 30 centimetres - roughly the amount coastal waters have risen in the past 100 years as was observed between 1920 and 2020.Also, the US is not the only country that could be affected by rising sea levels. All the harbour cities and countries with a long coastline will be affected by the rising sea levels.At this rate, researchers estimate that sea levels could rise by more than 2 metres by the end of the century.The report also says that by 2050, floods will occur "10 times more often than today". At the same time, major floods with devastating consequences will be five times more common. Rick Spinrad, administrator of NOAA, said the report should act as a “wake-up call” to the perils of the climate crisis. The researchers hope their work will convince policymakers to build a "climate-ready country" that can protect people and property for years to come.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105206/23/1052062355_296:0:2653:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_aca7e0fb71174b973ec34e360511f6e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sea level rise, climate change, us

Danger, Danger! US Sea Level to Rise as Much in Next 30 Years as in Past Century

17:28 GMT 21.02.2022
© AP Photo / John AntczakIn this Sunday, March 26, 2017, photo, waves roll onto boulders at the foot of a sea cliff near Royal Palms Beach in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles.
In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, photo, waves roll onto boulders at the foot of a sea cliff near Royal Palms Beach in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
© AP Photo / John Antczak
SubscribeGoogle news
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Climatologists including, among them, oceanologists and marine scientists, are now predicting "water in America's streets".
According to a new federal report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - America’s vast coastline is a cause of serious concern for scientists. Sea levels in US coastal cities could rise by an average of 25 to 30 centimetres - roughly the amount coastal waters have risen in the past 100 years as was observed between 1920 and 2020.
Also, the US is not the only country that could be affected by rising sea levels. All the harbour cities and countries with a long coastline will be affected by the rising sea levels.
At this rate, researchers estimate that sea levels could rise by more than 2 metres by the end of the century.
The report also says that by 2050, floods will occur "10 times more often than today". At the same time, major floods with devastating consequences will be five times more common.
“Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA. “Science is indisputable and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well under way.”
Rick Spinrad, administrator of NOAA, said the report should act as a “wake-up call” to the perils of the climate crisis.
The researchers hope their work will convince policymakers to build a "climate-ready country" that can protect people and property for years to come.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала