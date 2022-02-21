https://sputniknews.com/20220221/danger-danger-us-sea-level-to-rise-as-much-in-next-30-years-as-in-past-century-1093242007.html
Danger, Danger! US Sea Level to Rise as Much in Next 30 Years as in Past Century
Climatologists including, among them, oceanologists and marine scientists, are now predicting "water in America's streets".
According to a new federal report
from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - America’s vast coastline is a cause of serious concern for scientists. Sea levels in US coastal cities could rise by an average of 25 to 30 centimetres - roughly the amount coastal waters have risen in the past 100 years as was observed between 1920 and 2020.
Also, the US is not the only country that could be affected by rising sea levels. All the harbour cities and countries with a long coastline will be affected by the rising sea levels.
At this rate, researchers estimate that sea levels could rise by more than 2 metres by the end of the century.
The report also says that by 2050, floods will occur "10 times more often than today". At the same time, major floods with devastating consequences will be five times more common.
“Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA. “Science is indisputable and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well under way.”
Rick Spinrad, administrator of NOAA, said the report should act as a “wake-up call” to the perils of the climate crisis.
The researchers hope their work will convince policymakers to build a "climate-ready country" that can protect people and property for years to come.