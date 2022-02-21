https://sputniknews.com/20220221/congress-politician-priyanka-gandhi-lashes-out-at-pm-modi-says-he-should-talk-on-relevant-issues-1093229267.html

Congress Politician Priyanka Gandhi Lashes Out at PM Modi, Says He Should Talk on Relevant Issues

Congress Politician Priyanka Gandhi Lashes Out at PM Modi, Says He Should Talk on Relevant Issues

The continuing legislative assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were scheduled to be held in seven phases, three of which have been completed. All political... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T14:01+0000

2022-02-21T14:01+0000

2022-02-21T14:01+0000

india

india

uttar pradesh

politics

politics

politics

politics

narendra modi

narendra modi

priyanka gandhi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093232233_0:107:3071:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_e63cccc7f7715f318fee8350637c1a33.jpg

Amid the ongoing fierce political battle in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, general-secretary of the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she said that he should focus on relevant issues.The attack by Vadra, daughter of Sonia Gandhi, the chief of India's main opposition party Congress, came a day after Modi launched a scathing attack on rivals to his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of being sympathetic to terrorists.She also alleged that the prime minister was making such accusations only because of how the Uttar Pradesh polls were going.Taking the the federally ruling BJP government to task even further, she questioned its politicians on the thorny issue of unemployment in Uttar Pradesh.“Why is there unemployment in the state when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only about relevant issues,” she said.Vadra was speaking while on the campaign trail in the Chinhat region of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, where voting is due to be held on 23 February.Modi's Attack on Opposition PartiesAddressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi city on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said: "The attitude of the Samajwadi Party and Congress politicians is dangerous. These people use flattering terms when talking about a terrorist like Osama bin Laden."He also blamed them of shedding "tears" on the death of terrorists involved in Delhi's 2008 Batla House encounter.Modi was referring to a statement made by senior Congress politician Digvijaya Singh in 2011 when he said, “Osamaji (an affectionate suffix in Hindi) had been living in Pakistan for so many years, how is it possible that Pakistani authorities could not locate him”.However, Singh later pointed that he had meant to be sarcastic.Modi also lashed out at Uttar Pradesh's main opposition group, the Samajwadi Party saying that when it came to power in the state, its government tried to overturn a case against Shamim Ahmed who stands accused of being involved in bomb blasts in Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt Railway Station in Varanasi city in 2006.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, uttar pradesh, politics, politics, politics, politics, narendra modi, narendra modi, priyanka gandhi, congress, congress, indian national congress, elections, elections, elections