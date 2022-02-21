https://sputniknews.com/20220221/china-slams-australia-for-maliciously-spreading-info-over-laser-incident-involving-pla-ship-1093225228.html

China Slams Australia for 'Maliciously' Spreading Info Over Laser Incident Involving PLA Ship

China Slams Australia for 'Maliciously' Spreading Info Over Laser Incident Involving PLA Ship

Canberra alleges that its P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft was targeted by a laser from a Chinese navy vessel in the Arafura Sea on 17 February. The sea is... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T12:36+0000

2022-02-21T12:36+0000

2022-02-21T12:36+0000

china

australia

people's liberation army (pla) navy

scott morrison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093231426_0:319:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b15820f78984cb58b6b07754ebf4f10a.jpg

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has rejected Australia’s accusation that a Navy vessel belonging to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA-N) aimed a laser at a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) plane last week.Wang also urged Australia to “stop maliciously spreading such information”.The remarks by the Chinese official came only hours after Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, demanded a “full investigation” into last week’s incident, as reported by the Australian Defence Department on Saturday, 19 February.Canberra has backed up its claims by releasing images of PLA-N’s Luyang-class guided missile destroyer and Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock vessel doing rounds of the waters off Australia’s northern coast.The Australian prime minister said that the alleged firing of a laser at the RAAF’s P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft by a Chinese naval vessel had “endangered” the lives of Australian defence personnel on board at the time.Chinese state media has also accused Canberra of “false mud-throwing” over the incident.Chinese experts quoted by Global Times - a daily tabloid published by the Chinese Communist Party - claimed that it was the Australian aircraft which had first “conducted a close-in reconnaissance on the Chinese warships”.The expert also noted that every modern warship these days is equipped with a laser range finder, which could be employed to measure distance.

https://sputniknews.com/20220221/canberra-calls-on-beijing-to-conduct-full-investigation-into-pla-navy-vessel-laser-incident-1093218182.html

china

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

china, australia, people's liberation army (pla) navy, scott morrison