Canadians Advised to Avoid Travel to Belarus Amid ‘Risk of Armed Conflict With Ukraine’

"Avoid non-essential travel to Belarus due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine," the Canadian government warned in an updated travel advisory on Sunday.According to the release, the ability of the Canadian embassy in Poland to provide consular services in Belarus is "extremely limited."Earlier this month, Canada temporarily suspended the work of its embassy in the Ukrainian capital amid concerns over the security situation in Kiev, and moved its diplomatic staff to a temporary office in Lviv.Canadian citizens were urged to avoid traveling to Ukraine and to leave the country immediately if already there.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.Belarus and Russia have agreed to continue their joint "Union Courage 2022" drills that started earlier this month amid an escalation of hostilities in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbas). The self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia’s Rostov Region on Friday amid fears of an attack by Kiev forces. LPR and DPR have been reporting constant shelling of their territories by Kiev forces, including with the use of artillery prohibited by the Minsk peace deal. Several civilians have been killed as a result of the Kiev forces’ shelling, according to the breakaway republics.

