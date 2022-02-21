https://sputniknews.com/20220221/biden-signs-order-blocking-us-economic-activity-in-autonomous-lpr-dpr-regions-recognized-by-russia-1093251513.html
Biden Signs Order Blocking US Economic Activity in Autonomous LPR, DPR Regions Recognized by Russia
Biden Signs Order Blocking US Economic Activity in Autonomous LPR, DPR Regions Recognized by Russia
United States President Joe Biden has issued an executive order prohibiting US economic activity in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T23:06+0000
2022-02-21T23:06+0000
2022-02-21T23:26+0000
luhansk people’s republic
donetsk people's republic
us
executive order
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Section 1 of the executive order prohibits "new investment" in the region, "the importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology" from the region, "the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply... of any goods, services, or technology" from the region, and "any approval, financing, facilitation, or guarantee by a United States person... would be prohibited." The order also places economic penalties on individuals who breach section 1 of the order will be "blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in." It also bars the immigration and non-immigration entry into the United States found to have violated the order. The order is predominantly an expansion of a series of executive orders from 2014 in the wake of the War in Donbas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
luhansk people’s republic, donetsk people's republic, us, executive order, biden administration
Biden Signs Order Blocking US Economic Activity in Autonomous LPR, DPR Regions Recognized by Russia
23:06 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 23:26 GMT 21.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
United States President Joe Biden has issued an executive order prohibiting US economic activity in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. The two breakaway countries from Ukraine were formally recognized by Russia earlier on Monday.
Section 1 of the executive order prohibits
"new investment" in the region, "the importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology" from the region, "the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply... of any goods, services, or technology" from the region, and "any approval, financing, facilitation, or guarantee by a United States person... would be prohibited."
The order also places economic penalties on individuals who breach section 1 of the order will be "blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in." It also bars the immigration and non-immigration entry into the United States found to have violated the order.
The order is predominantly an expansion of a series of executive orders from 2014 in the wake of the War in Donbas.