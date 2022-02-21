https://sputniknews.com/20220221/biden-signs-order-blocking-us-economic-activity-in-autonomous-lpr-dpr-regions-recognized-by-russia-1093251513.html

Biden Signs Order Blocking US Economic Activity in Autonomous LPR, DPR Regions Recognized by Russia

United States President Joe Biden has issued an executive order prohibiting US economic activity in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's... 21.02.2022

Section 1 of the executive order prohibits "new investment" in the region, "the importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology" from the region, "the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply... of any goods, services, or technology" from the region, and "any approval, financing, facilitation, or guarantee by a United States person... would be prohibited." The order also places economic penalties on individuals who breach section 1 of the order will be "blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in." It also bars the immigration and non-immigration entry into the United States found to have violated the order. The order is predominantly an expansion of a series of executive orders from 2014 in the wake of the War in Donbas.

