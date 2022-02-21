https://sputniknews.com/20220221/berlin-claims-no-promises-on-nato-expansion-ever-made-to-russia-after-publication-of-archival-docs-1093229628.html

Berlin Claims No Promises on NATO Expansion Made to Russia Despite Release of Classified Doc

Last week, Spiegel published a formerly classified document retrieved from the British national archive dated 1991 which showed that Western powers made an... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

It's not the German Foreign Ministry's job to interpret old historical documents, and agreements signed between Moscow, Berlin and other Western powers don't contain any promises not to expand NATO, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger has said."The NATO-Russia Founding Act was signed in 1997, precisely against the backdrop of the upcoming expansion of NATO eastward. In it, Russia and NATO reached an agreement on how certain Russian security interests can be taken into account in this process. We continue to stick to it today," the spokesman added."I think that a government briefing, by definition, is not a historical commission. The Foreign Ministry has a political archive where everyone can access and study documents that are over 30 years old. Many historians use these archives. I will not try to interpret a thirty-year-old document. This is not our job," Burger stressed.

