Almost 700 Trains, 136 Flights Cancelled on Japan's Hokkaido Due to Bad Weather, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Strong winds and heavy snow hit the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, causing the cancellation of 683 train runs, as well as 136 flights... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
Flights, arriving at and departing from the New Chitose Airport, as well as local flights, are cancelled, NHK reported.An area of low pressure combined with a low-temperature front caused heavy snowfall combined with squally winds in the north of the country, according to the broadcaster. In Hokkaido, wind gusts of up to 138 feet per second were recorded on Monday morning. In three hours, up to 9 inches of snow fell on the island, and the depth of snow cover in a number of areas, including the island's capital, the city of Sapporo, amounted to 38 inches.In the next 24 hours, Japan's northern and northeastern regions may see a snowfall, with the depth of the snow being from 19-27 inches, according to the media.
06:55 GMT 21.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / BEHROUZ MEHRIResidents shovel snow outside their house in the Meguro ward of Tokyo on January 23, 2018, the morning after a heavy snowfall
Residents shovel snow outside their house in the Meguro ward of Tokyo on January 23, 2018, the morning after a heavy snowfall - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
