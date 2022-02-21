https://sputniknews.com/20220221/almost-700-trains-136-flights-cancelled-on-japans-hokkaido-due-to-bad-weather-reports-say-1093222507.html
Almost 700 Trains, 136 Flights Cancelled on Japan's Hokkaido Due to Bad Weather, Reports Say
Almost 700 Trains, 136 Flights Cancelled on Japan's Hokkaido Due to Bad Weather, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Strong winds and heavy snow hit the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, causing the cancellation of 683 train runs, as well as 136 flights... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-21T06:55+0000
2022-02-21T06:55+0000
2022-02-21T06:55+0000
asia & pacific
iran
snow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093222481_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4592fce22858fe6225ddfefc9878c3ce.jpg
Flights, arriving at and departing from the New Chitose Airport, as well as local flights, are cancelled, NHK reported.An area of low pressure combined with a low-temperature front caused heavy snowfall combined with squally winds in the north of the country, according to the broadcaster. In Hokkaido, wind gusts of up to 138 feet per second were recorded on Monday morning. In three hours, up to 9 inches of snow fell on the island, and the depth of snow cover in a number of areas, including the island's capital, the city of Sapporo, amounted to 38 inches.In the next 24 hours, Japan's northern and northeastern regions may see a snowfall, with the depth of the snow being from 19-27 inches, according to the media.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093222481_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62981aac43c2abbb7a523ce32f39a239.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, iran, snow
Almost 700 Trains, 136 Flights Cancelled on Japan's Hokkaido Due to Bad Weather, Reports Say
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Strong winds and heavy snow hit the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, causing the cancellation of 683 train runs, as well as 136 flights, media reported on Monday.
Flights, arriving at and departing from the New Chitose Airport, as well as local flights, are cancelled, NHK reported.
An area of low pressure combined with a low-temperature front caused heavy snowfall combined with squally winds in the north of the country, according to the broadcaster. In Hokkaido, wind gusts of up to 138 feet per second were recorded on Monday morning. In three hours, up to 9 inches of snow fell on the island, and the depth of snow cover
in a number of areas, including the island's capital, the city of Sapporo, amounted to 38 inches.
In the next 24 hours, Japan's northern and northeastern regions may see a snowfall, with the depth of the snow being from 19-27 inches, according to the media.